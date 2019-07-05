Opposition Slams Budget 2019, Calls It 'Old Wine In A New Bottle'

﻿
The Opposition parties stood united in their criticism of the Union budget presented in the Parliament on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury criticized the Budget.
PTI FILE
2019-07-05T18:01:30+0530

The Congress Party on Friday criticised Narendra Modi government's budget 2019-the first of his term after reelection-saying it is "old wine in a new bottle." Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, that even though the BJP is talking about a "New India", the budget is just a "repetition of old promises" and presents no new initiatives.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on Friday and said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a "new India". She said the programmes will be accelerated and red-tapism reduced going forward.

However, Chief spokesperson of The Congress Party, Randeep Surjewala, wrote on Twitter that the budget is "maximum intent" and "minimum content".

 

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the budget "futuristic" that has laid the foundation for an inclusive and progressive nation.

"The budget gives wings to India's farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfill their dreams," he added.

Congress spokesperson, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, however, said the budget is Modi's "outing from the closet as the ultra-left"

He wrote on Twitter,

Left parties also voiced their disappointment with the budget.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Leader, Sitaram Yechury, called the budget "fraudulent".

CPI(M) official handle on twitter said the budget is "Boon for cronies and loot of the public money."

or just type initial letters