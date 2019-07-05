Opposition Slams Budget 2019, Calls It 'Old Wine In A New Bottle'

The Congress Party on Friday criticised Narendra Modi government's budget 2019-the first of his term after reelection-saying it is "old wine in a new bottle." Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, that even though the BJP is talking about a "New India", the budget is just a "repetition of old promises" and presents no new initiatives.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on Friday and said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a "new India". She said the programmes will be accelerated and red-tapism reduced going forward.

However, Chief spokesperson of The Congress Party, Randeep Surjewala, wrote on Twitter that the budget is "maximum intent" and "minimum content".

#Budget2019 so far-



Maximum Intent,

Minimum Content!



Maximum Catchphrases,

Minimum Catch-points! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 5, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the budget "futuristic" that has laid the foundation for an inclusive and progressive nation.

The #BudgetForNewIndia clearly reflects PM @narendramodi’s vision for India’s development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost.



This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 5, 2019

"The budget gives wings to India's farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfill their dreams," he added.

Congress spokesperson, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, however, said the budget is Modi's "outing from the closet as the ultra-left"

He wrote on Twitter,

Bailouts plans for PSUs & moves like inheritance tax are Modi's outing from the closet as the ultra left, vote seeking politician that he is. He got RWs (economic & political) to vote for him but his heart is only toward RW Polity not Economics. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 5, 2019

Left parties also voiced their disappointment with the budget.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Leader, Sitaram Yechury, called the budget "fraudulent".

Pay back time for the corporates. 99.3% of them get hefty tax relief but for the majority of Indians, it will be higher priced petroleum products which will feed inflation all-round. #Budget https://t.co/SAi4s0jmZ7 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 5, 2019

CPI(M) official handle on twitter said the budget is "Boon for cronies and loot of the public money."