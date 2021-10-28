Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

While BJP government is celebrating the occasion, the opposition is calling it the govt’s failure as just about 21 per cent of India’s total population has received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Trending

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T16:38:46+05:30
Neeraj Thakur

Neeraj Thakur

More stories from Neeraj Thakur
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 4:38 pm

Should India be celebrating the milestone of administering 1 billion doses of the Covid vaccine? While the Narendra Modi led-government is celebrating the occasion, the opposition is calling it the government’s failure as just about 21 per cent of India’s total population has received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

The naysayers are comparing India with countries like Chile (76 per cent), UAE (86 per cent) and Portugal (87 per cent) among others, according to data available collected by Our world In Data.

China, which is known not to share its data with world agencies clearly, has reportedly administered more than 2 billion doses of the vaccine to its people, and the world is forced to assume that they would have achieved at least 50 per cent inoculation of its adult population.

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

How should we rate India, then? Before making any judgment, it’s important to understand the importance of absolute numbers. Those who hail countries like Chile for vaccinating 76 per cent of its total adult population with both doses of the vaccine, do not reveal that the South American nation has a population of just 1.93 crore. The UAE falls short of even the 1 crore mark with a population of just about 99 lakh, while Portugal is home to just about 1 crore people.

Another thing that needs to be looked into before undermining the achievement of the NDA government is the per capita income of India ($1900), which is just about a fifth of China ($10,500) and one-eleventh of Portugal ($22,439) according to the World Bank.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Despite having the second-largest population in the world, and having considerably fewer resources at its disposal, the Indian government has managed to administer one billion vaccines in 10 months.

Interestingly, what the opposition is doing now is not new. The BJP used the same trick before the 2014 general elections and succeeded at coming up with its own narrative. 

 A Leaf From BJP’s Book

While it’s true that the current government is being unfairly criticised over the rate of vaccination if seen against the backdrop of the total population and available resources, the opposition is only using an old trick in this political game mastered by the BJP.

In the run up to the 2014 general elections and even after that, the BJP accused successive Congress governments of not doing enough to eradicate poverty from India in its 70-year rule. It also accused the previous Congress government of not providing the people of India basic services such as electricity or bank accounts. 

The Congress failed to counter this narrative in the eyes of the public, and it was among the reasons that led to the party losing two general elections, consecutively. 

However, the BJP’s political pitch hid some crucial numbers that may show congress’ tenure in a better light.

For example, the number of villages that were electrified by Congress before the BJP claimed to have achieved 100 per cent electrification in the country.

At the time of Independence, just about 1,500 Indian villages had electricity. The movement to electrify every village of India picked up pace only during the 11th five-year plan (2007-12) when the UPA government targeted 75,000 MW power generation capacity. Between 2005 and 2014, the Congress-led UPA government connected around 1,082,280 villages to the electricity grid, providing connections to around 20 million households.

But, it was the Modi government that staked a claim to achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification in the country in 2018. What the BJP government did not tell anyone was the fact that in its four-year tenure, it had only electrified 18,452 villages before claiming the grand achievement as its own. 

In many other instances, political parties in India undermine their opponent’s achievements, while laying claim to milestones where the incumbent government’s contribution is limited to making the public announcement.

What often gets missed in this game of politics is the real assessment of the scale of development under a particular government. More often than not, it also puts the political parties under unnecessary pressure to make announcements that are not in sync with the ground reality. In the past few years, the opposition has focused only on criticising the incumbent government even if it meant jeopardising national interest. And we can’t blame just the current opposition for this conundrum.

Tags

Neeraj Thakur India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination India Crosses 1 Billion Covid-19 Vaccination Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Maruti Expects Impact On Production Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Maruti Expects Impact On Production Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Bharat Petroleum Plans To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next SEBI Chairman

Power Ministry Proposes Amendments To Energy Conservation Act To Push Renewable Energy Resources

Citizen's Belief In The Country's Economic Future Has Diminished: Raghuram Rajan

Index Funds: A Good Starting Point For Beginners

What Makes Retired Bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das The Favourite Of Narendra Modi Govt?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Read More from Outlook

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Naseer A Ganai / The blast has occurred at a time when the Poonch operation has entered a 20th day in the region. Poonch and Rajouri districts fall in Pir Panchal region of Jammu.

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister S Jaishankar for the meeting with the Pope.

T20 World Cup: Buttler-powered England Destroy Australia

T20 World Cup: Buttler-powered England Destroy Australia

Jayanta Oinam / England continued their dominant run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a thrashing of Australia. Catch highlights of ENG vs AUS, Super 12 match.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Advertisement