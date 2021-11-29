Omicron Alert: Passengers Must Know The Refund Policies Of Travel Websites

Amid fear of the Omicron covid variant spreading to many countries, the passengers in India have either postponed or cancelled their plans of travelling.

In a view of this development, passengers must know the refund policies of many travel websites from where they may have booked the tickets.

Here is the refund policies of some of the popular travel websites:

Goibibo

1) Refunds will be processed as per the airline fare rules and cancellation policy. Such refunds shall be subject to ibibo receiving the same from the airlines. However, the convenience fee paid to ibibo paid at the time of booking is non-refundable.

2) All cancellations made directly with the airline need to be intimated to ibibo, in order to initiate the process of refund. The processing time for refunds may vary depending on the mode of payment, bank, etc. The refund shall be processed after deducting the ibibo service fee which is independent of the convenience fee as mentioned above.

3) The refund will be credited to the same account from which the payment was made. For example, if the user used a credit card, ibibo will make an appropriate charge reversal to the same credit card; like-wise if the user used a debit card, ibibo will credit the money to the same debit card.

4) In the event of cancellation and refund of partially utilized tickets, upfront discount and promo code discount availed at the time of booking would be deducted from the refund amount.

MakeMyTrip

1) User agreement and privacy policy of MakeMyTrip shall apply.

2) In the event of any misuse or abuse of the offer by the customer of travel agent, MakeMyTrip reserve the rights to deny the offer or cancel the booking. MakeMyTrip shall not refund the booking amount in such cases.

3) Customers, who are travel agents by occupation, are barred from making bookings for their customers and MakeMyTrip reserve the rights to deny the offer or cancel the booking. MakeMyTrip shall not refund the booking amount in such cases.

4) MakeMyTrip reserves the right, at any time, without prior notice and liability and without assigning any reason whatsoever, to add/alter/modify/change or vary all of these terms and conditions or to replace, wholly or in part, this offer by another offer, whether similar to this offer or not, or to extend or withdraw it altogether.

5) MakeMyTrip is the sole authority for interpretation of these terms.

6) MakeMyTrip shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising due to force majeure event.

7) In the event of any misuse or abuse of the service by the customer or travel agent, MakeMyTrip reserves the right to deny the offer or cancel the booking.

8) In no event the entire liability of MakeMyTrip under this offer shall exceed the amount of promotional discount under this offer.

9) MakeMyTrip shall not be liable to for any indirect, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with the service.

10) Disputes, if any, arising out of or in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts in Delhi.

EaseMyTrip

1) EaseMyTrip will process the refund only after getting cancellation request/claim from the customer/travel agent/corporate company through my booking section or email.

2) Refund against the cancellation of air tickets will be credited directly in customers mode of payment after receiving the refund amount from the Airlines.

3) EasemyTrip will process the refund within 72 only after receiving it from the concerned Airlines/hotel/transporter/other suppliers.

4) Due to Banking Procedures, Refund on credit cards may take 72 hours while it may take 7 days in case of net banking transactions

5) Wallet amount once used for any transaction the remaining amount in the wallet cannot be transferred to your bank account. However, can be used for a future booking with us.

Refunds in cases where Airlines/Hotel is declared as Insolvent or Bankrupt

1) EaseMyTrip shall not be liable to pay any refunds whatsoever in cases where the airlines closes its operations or declares itself as insolvent

2) The customers or clients or agents shall not hold the EaseMyTrip liable to pay the refunds as assured at the time of booking of the ticket in cases where the airlines closes its operation or declares itself as insolvent.

3) On the basis of assurity given by airlines/hotels/suppliers, EaseMyTrip may sometimes refund the amount to the customer but EaseMyTrip reserves the right to recover the refunded amount on the event of airlines getting shut down/non-operational/bankrupt.

Yatra

Criteria for claiming a refund on a cancelled flight ticket

1) Booking should not be already cancelled by Yatra’s end.

2) Passengers can only claim a refund for Domestic booking.

Criteria for claiming a refund of my flight on Yatra.com

1) If an airline has cancelled the flight directly.

2) Passenger has cancelled the flight directly with the airline.

3) Passenger did not board the flight.

Cleartrip

1) For example : Booking amount is Rs 7500, Airline Cancellation Fee is Rs 2500 and Cleartrip Cancellation Fee is Rs 250. Refund as per Airline cancellation policy will be Rs 4750. This amount will be credited into the payment mode chosen by customer. Refund as per Free Cancellation cover - 2500+250 = Rs 2750; This will be credited ONLY into the Cleartrip Wallet. Maximum cancellation cover is Rs 3000 in One Way flights and Rs 6000 in Round Trip flights per pax.

2) In order to get the benefit of Free Cancellation, the customer needs to cancel the ticket at-least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure.

3) Cleartrip shall not levy any cancellation fee of its own.

4) Convenience Fee charged by Cleartrip at the time of booking will not be refunded in any circumstances.

5) Any discounts or cashback availed by the customer while making the booking will be deducted while processing the refund.

6) For cancelling the booking, the customer needs to cancel online or call the Cleartrip Customer Care.

7) The refund amount as per the fare rules will be credited to the payment channel that the customer chooses at the time of cancellation (and such refund, if at all, into Cleartrip wallet will have no expiry). The airline cancellation/penalty fee will be credited only to the Customer’s Cleartrip Wallet within 72 hours of cancellation. This wallet money will have an expiry period of 60 days from the date of credit.