Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Oakridge Rooftops Secures Funding From German Crowdinvesting Platform To Ramp Up Solar Projects

The Noida-based company, which obtained necessary regulatory approvals from the financial regulator BAFIN, raised the funding for its portfolio of urban solar projects in New Delhi.

Oakridge Rooftops Secures Funding From German Crowdinvesting Platform To Ramp Up Solar Projects

Trending

Oakridge Rooftops Secures Funding From German Crowdinvesting Platform To Ramp Up Solar Projects
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T11:59:17+05:30
Aditya Rangroo

Aditya Rangroo

More stories from Aditya Rangroo
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:59 am

Oakridge Rooftops Pvt Ltd, one of the leading distributed solar power companies in India, has raised funding from a Germany-based crowd-funding platform Bettervest Gmbh.

The Noida-based company, which obtained necessary regulatory approvals from the financial regulator BAFIN, raised the funding for its portfolio of urban solar projects in New Delhi. However, the financial details of the deal was not disclosed.

Shravan Sampath, CEO at Oakridge, said the company is glad to be solarizing a part of its Delhi solar portfolio through crowdfunding in Germany. “The timing is particularly important given that India is seen as an important catalyst in the upcoming COP 26 summit, and there is global awareness about India’s role in reducing the impact of climate change,” he said.

Related Stories

Women In Shining Armour

This is the first time an Indian solar rooftop company has tapped into the large European crowd financing market to raise capital for projects in India. Moreover, it opens the doors for Indian firms to explore newer and more innovative sources of international financing to develop renewable energy projects in India.

Marilyn Heib, CEO, Bettervest Gmbh said, “Oakridge is one of our premium partners in the solar space, and the Oakridge rooftops’ portfolio is also the single largest project we have ever financed until date.”

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“Based on this experience, we can say that market interest remains strong for green projects that are backed by a strong professional management team with a proven track record. It was particularly good to see that Oakridge managed to fulfill its commitment to developing all projects within the committed timeframe even during a challenging COVID environment,” he said.

Oakridge Rooftops is a subsidiary of Oakridge Energy, which is a leading rooftop solar company with over 1000 customers in North India including over 400 projects in New Delhi itself. Among its leading clients are government buildings, schools, colleges, corporates, industrial and commercial establishments.  Oakridge operates in six north Indian states and has an established sales, distribution and after-sales network to offer superior service to customers.

Tags

Aditya Rangroo Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Asian Shares Mostly Higher Despite Lingering Energy Worries

Airtel’s Arm OneWeb To Be First Private Player To Launch Satellite From Indian Soil: Sunil Mittal

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Palm Oil Disclosure: What Does It Mean For Industry And Consumers?

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Reliance Industries Acquires Norway's REC Solar For $771 Million To Expand Clean Energy Market

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Cos Garner $9.7 Billion Via IPOs In Jan-Sep; Highest For 9-Month Period In 20 Years

Indian Cos Garner $9.7 Billion Via IPOs In Jan-Sep; Highest For 9-Month Period In 20 Years

Airbus CCO Says We Are Having Conversation With Akasa For Aircraft Procurement Deal

Airbus CCO Says We Are Having Conversation With Akasa For Aircraft Procurement Deal

FPIs Invest Rs 1,997 Crore So Far In October

FPIs Invest Rs 1,997 Crore So Far In October

Indian Job Market Records 57 Per Cent Annual Growth In September: Naukri JobSpeak Report

Indian Job Market Records 57 Per Cent Annual Growth In September: Naukri JobSpeak Report

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Naseer Ganai / Another former minister too set to join BJP in Delhi today; Rana says his move is aimed at defeating votaries 'Nixon Plan' that envisages splitting Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement