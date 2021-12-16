NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

BollyCoin, in partnership with global car-maker MG Motor India, announced that they would launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) later in December. The platform is responsible is behind bringing Bollywood stars like Salman Khan to the blockchain

Pepsi-Cola and Panther Quant have already launched their NFTs this month.

NFTs On The Block

On Thursday, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has become the first car maker company to launch NFTs. The company will start selling NFTs from December 28. The Financial Express reports that the automaker would disburse the proceedings from the inaugural NFT collection towards community service

The sale of MG NFTs will go live from noon, with 1,111 units of digital creative as part of the launch collection. MG will introduce its maiden NFT on KoineArth’s NgageN platform, which has been especially customized for MG’s transactions.

Bollycoin mentioned that it would open its NFT marketplace on December 30. A collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise, created by Arbaaz Khan Productions and featuring Salman Khan as the famous 'Chulbul Pandey,' will be unveiled at the event, Business Standard Reported.

Notably, Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself are currently associated with BollyCoin for static NFTs.

The ‘Chakraverse’ NFT collection, inspired by comics legend Stan Lee’s Indian superhero ‘Chakra The Invincible’, will be launched on December 27. It would remain open till December 30, koimoi.com reported.

The move will concurrently introduce NFTs into the global NFT ecosystem in the United States, India, and other parts of the world. An exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative 'Chakraverse' art pieces based on the characters from the comics will be up for auction as part of this collection.

NFTs So Far In December

Earlier, Panther Quant, an AI (Artificial intelligence) based algorithmic trading platform has announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh had tweeted about the launch of Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) on his 40th birthday. The World Cup-winning all-rounder said he is giving his fans “a big present” with the collection.

“Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I’m proud to announce a special gift for you,” Singh’s Instagram post and Tweet read.

Pepsi-Cola, a US-based food company has released a genesis collection of non-fungible token (NFT) collectables to commemorate the founding year. The carbonated soft drink maker company introduced the “Pepsi Mic Drop” genesis NFT collection on December 9 through Twitter, which features 1,893 generative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

With NFTs that feature designs like the traditional blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, black Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Crystal Pepsi, the company hopes to build a real-time community of NFT holders.