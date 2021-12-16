Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

Various brands and film stars have launched their NFTs collections in December 2021.

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

Trending

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T18:24:49+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 6:24 pm

BollyCoin, in partnership with global car-maker MG Motor India, announced that they would launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) later in December. The platform is responsible is behind bringing Bollywood stars like Salman Khan to the blockchain

Pepsi-Cola and Panther Quant have already launched their NFTs this month.

NFTs On The Block

On Thursday, MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has become the first car maker company to launch NFTs. The company will start selling NFTs from December 28. The Financial Express reports that the automaker would disburse the proceedings from the inaugural NFT collection towards community service

The sale of MG NFTs will go live from noon, with 1,111 units of digital creative as part of the launch collection. MG will introduce its maiden NFT on KoineArth’s NgageN platform, which has been especially customized for MG’s transactions.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Bollycoin mentioned that it would open its NFT marketplace on December 30. A collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise, created by Arbaaz Khan Productions and featuring Salman Khan as the famous 'Chulbul Pandey,' will be unveiled at the event, Business Standard Reported.

Notably, Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself are currently associated with BollyCoin for static NFTs.

The ‘Chakraverse’ NFT collection, inspired by comics legend Stan Lee’s Indian superhero ‘Chakra The Invincible’, will be launched on December 27. It would remain open till December 30, koimoi.com reported.

The move will concurrently introduce NFTs into the global NFT ecosystem in the United States, India, and other parts of the world. An exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative 'Chakraverse' art pieces based on the characters from the comics will be up for auction as part of this collection.

NFTs So Far In December

Earlier, Panther Quant, an AI (Artificial intelligence) based algorithmic trading platform has announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners to launch an AI cryptocurrency trading and NFT platform. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh had tweeted about the launch of Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) on his 40th birthday. The World Cup-winning all-rounder said he is giving his fans “a big present” with the collection.

“Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I’m proud to announce a special gift for you,” Singh’s Instagram post and Tweet read.

Pepsi-Cola, a US-based food company has released a genesis collection of non-fungible token (NFT) collectables to commemorate the founding year. The carbonated soft drink maker company introduced the “Pepsi Mic Drop” genesis NFT collection on December 9 through Twitter, which features 1,893 generative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

With NFTs that feature designs like the traditional blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, black Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Crystal Pepsi, the company hopes to build a real-time community of NFT holders.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

NFTs of Salman Khan, MG Motor Among Other Tokens Lined Up For December

Yes Bank To Consider Raising Funds In December 21 Meeting

Greenlam Industries Permitted To Resume Manufacturing Activities At Behror Plant

Sensex Reverses Four-Day Losing Streak; Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Reliance Industries Among Top Gainers

CarTrade Tech To Invest Rs 750 Cr For Strategic Acquisitions And Investments In Automotive Ecosystem

Crypto Prices Go Chaotic; Investors Become ‘Momentary billionaire’

Cryptocurrency Bill Unlikely In Winter Session As Govt Still Undecided On Regulator

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from Business

Funding Alert: Ola Raises $500 Million, ShareChat Parent Bags $266 Million

Funding Alert: Ola Raises $500 Million, ShareChat Parent Bags $266 Million

Bitcoins Would Be Worthless, Says Bank of England

Bitcoins Would Be Worthless, Says Bank of England

After 7% Jump, Indiabulls Housing Finance Shares Plunge About 5%. Should You Buy?

After 7% Jump, Indiabulls Housing Finance Shares Plunge About 5%. Should You Buy?

Reddit Confidentially Applies For IPO With US Securities and Exchange Commission

Reddit Confidentially Applies For IPO With US Securities and Exchange Commission

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Advertisement