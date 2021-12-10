Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

There is a growing demand for NFTs among investors across the globe. Various big brands are coming up with their collections.

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

Trending

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T18:41:12+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:41 pm

The craze of NFTs is on a rise across the globe. Various big brands are coming up with their collections.  Pepsi-Cola, a US-based food company has released a genesis collection of non-fungible token (NFT) collectables to commemorate the founding year. Carbonated soft drink maker company introduced the “Pepsi Mic Drop” genesis NFT collection on Thursday through Twitter, which features 1,893 generative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

With NFTs that feature designs like the traditional blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, black Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Crystal Pepsi, the company hopes to build a real-time community of NFT holders.

“The exclusive generative traits of the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection, generated randomly by an algorithm so each NFT is totally unique and different, pay homage to the brand’s storied history in music and the suite of Pepsi flavours that have captivated unapologetic cola-loving consumers for decades,” Pepsi says in a statement to Bitcoin.com.

Recently Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder, tweeted that he will put his first Wikipedia edit in an auction of NFT. He has also decided to sell the iMac Strawberry he used to build the website.

A $27 million commitment on NFT studio Palm is being led by Microsoft's venture arm. According to a spokeswoman for the studio, the money would be utilised to expand the company's operations with a flurry of new recruits, Coindesk reported. 

Palm works with business firms and brands to develop NFT projects with Ethereum as the backbone.

TipsyVerse, a decentralised gaming ecosystem based on non-fungible tokens, also tweeted about its public launch and token launch.

While there is a growing concern while new crypto regulation may affect the NFT, the Tamil Thalaivas, a Pro-Kabaddi League team, in partnership with SportZchain will give the team an exclusive Official Sports Token (OST) and Non-fungible Token (NFT) provider.

"We are thrilled to welcome SportZchain into the Tamil Thalaivas family. We were keen to look at new and more innovative ways to enhance our fan experience, and together with SportZchain, we feel we can build something very unique to engage our enthusiastic supporters," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Tamil Thalaivas, Economic Times reported. 

BollyCoin, an NFT (non-fungible token) platform, through which actor Salman Khan is likely to launch his NFTs, has announced its tie-up with Bitbns on Tuesday.

While talking about the proposed cryptocurrency Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is also discussing the regulation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

 

Tags

Outlook Money Team NFT, Digital Art, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency NFTs Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Coins Price Falling, Warren Buffett's Business Partner Vowed To Never Buy Crypto

Crypto Coins Price Falling, Warren Buffett's Business Partner Vowed To Never Buy Crypto

Who Will Regulate Cryptocurrency? Government Still Undecided

Equity MFs, SIPs See Big Jump In Inflows In November

Dept Of Telecommunications Moves NCLAT Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

LIC Receives RBI Nod To Enlarge Stake In IndusInd Bank To 9.99%

PM Modi To Take The Final Call On Crypto Regulations In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

OFS-Heavy IPOs Transfer Risks From Venture Funds To Gullible Retail Investors

OFS-Heavy IPOs Transfer Risks From Venture Funds To Gullible Retail Investors

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement