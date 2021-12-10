The craze of NFTs is on a rise across the globe. Various big brands are coming up with their collections. Pepsi-Cola, a US-based food company has released a genesis collection of non-fungible token (NFT) collectables to commemorate the founding year. Carbonated soft drink maker company introduced the “Pepsi Mic Drop” genesis NFT collection on Thursday through Twitter, which features 1,893 generative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

With NFTs that feature designs like the traditional blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, black Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Crystal Pepsi, the company hopes to build a real-time community of NFT holders.

“The exclusive generative traits of the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection, generated randomly by an algorithm so each NFT is totally unique and different, pay homage to the brand’s storied history in music and the suite of Pepsi flavours that have captivated unapologetic cola-loving consumers for decades,” Pepsi says in a statement to Bitcoin.com.

Recently Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder, tweeted that he will put his first Wikipedia edit in an auction of NFT. He has also decided to sell the iMac Strawberry he used to build the website.

A $27 million commitment on NFT studio Palm is being led by Microsoft's venture arm. According to a spokeswoman for the studio, the money would be utilised to expand the company's operations with a flurry of new recruits, Coindesk reported.

Palm works with business firms and brands to develop NFT projects with Ethereum as the backbone.

TipsyVerse, a decentralised gaming ecosystem based on non-fungible tokens, also tweeted about its public launch and token launch.

While there is a growing concern while new crypto regulation may affect the NFT, the Tamil Thalaivas, a Pro-Kabaddi League team, in partnership with SportZchain will give the team an exclusive Official Sports Token (OST) and Non-fungible Token (NFT) provider.

"We are thrilled to welcome SportZchain into the Tamil Thalaivas family. We were keen to look at new and more innovative ways to enhance our fan experience, and together with SportZchain, we feel we can build something very unique to engage our enthusiastic supporters," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Tamil Thalaivas, Economic Times reported.

BollyCoin, an NFT (non-fungible token) platform, through which actor Salman Khan is likely to launch his NFTs, has announced its tie-up with Bitbns on Tuesday.

While talking about the proposed cryptocurrency Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is also discussing the regulation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).