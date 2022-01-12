Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
New Honda CB300R Launched At Ex-Showroom Price Of Rs 2.77 Lakh

Bookings for the bike are open from Wednesday for the new CB300R at Honda's exclusive premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T14:31:32+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 2:31 pm

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its new bike CB300R priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bookings for the bike are open from Wednesday for the new CB300R at Honda's exclusive premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India, HMSI said in a statement.

The new CB300R is powered by a 286cc 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism.

The slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides, the company said.

"With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The Neo-Sports Cafe inspired 2022 CB300R was unveiled in December at the India Bike Week.

