Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Netflix Cuts Monthly Subscription Rates By 60% In India To Woo Viewers

Under the new rates that roll out from Tuesday, Netflix's Mobile will now be available at Rs 149 a month (from Rs 199 earlier), while the Basic plan will be priced at Rs 199 a month, instead of Rs 499.

Netflix Cuts Monthly Subscription Rates By 60% In India To Woo Viewers

Trending

Netflix Cuts Monthly Subscription Rates By 60% In India To Woo Viewers
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T09:49:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 9:49 am

Content streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday said it is slashing its monthly subscription rates by up to 60 per cent in India, as it looks to woo viewers amid growing competition in the OTT space in the country.

Under the new rates that roll out from Tuesday, Netflix's Mobile will now be available at Rs 149 a month (from Rs 199 earlier), while the Basic plan will be priced at Rs 199 a month, instead of Rs 499.

The Standard plan will be charged at Rs 499 per month, while Premium will be available at Rs 649 a month.

 These plans were earlier charged at Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively.

"We are dropping our prices and it's across the board, across our plans. This will include all our service - local and global. The biggest drop of 60 per cent is in the Basic plan, because we want the audiences to watch Netflix on a bigger screen or on any device, so that has gone down from Rs 499 to Rs 199," Netflix Vice President - Content (India) Monika Shergill told PTI.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

She added that the price drop is matched with a power-packed slate that the company is launching.

Netflix has been a premium offering since its launch in India in 2016, with subscription plans starting from about Rs 500. Since then, the company has tweaked pricing as well as introduced a mobile-only plan in the country.

"We have had great momentum since the time we came here (India), particularly over the last two years. When we came in, we were more of a service that brought global content.

"But in the last two-three years that has been changing dramatically and we are expanding our slate... The whole focus is on reaching our larger set of audiences out there, it's a very organic expansion strategy to go out there," she said.

She added that the pricing will appeal to everyone across the board, including new users joining the platform.

While Netflix plays in the premium content streaming space, it competes with the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and even YouTube, along with other local players in the Indian market.

The competition in the video-on-demand space has intensified as data tariffs have come down drastically in the country.

Content consumption has grown manifold in the last few years, especially amid the pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, and Zee5 have seen significant growth in user numbers. Smaller players like Hungama and ALTBalaji are also actively expanding their library with original programming to tap into the Indian market.

Amazon had recently announced that it will increase the price of the annual membership of its Prime programme (which includes content as well as other benefits) in India by 50 per cent to Rs 1,499. Monthly and quarterly fees are also being hiked. Disney+Hotstar is available for Rs 899 a year onwards.

Tags

PTI Netflix Netflix India Netflix India Subscription Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Consumer, Wholesale Inflation – What They Mean For Investors

All You Need To Know On How One Can Make The Best Use Of Fixed Deposits

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage NFO: Should You Invest Or Not?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Business

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

The Most Tagged Man

The Most Tagged Man

Read More from Outlook

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

Outlook Web Desk / UNICEF has urged South Asian countries to open schools as interruptions in education are said to have dire consequences in these countries. Here's a look at India's digital divide created by online education.

Advertisement