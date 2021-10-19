Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Nestle India Reports 5.15 Per Cent Rise In Net Profit, 9.63 Per Cent Increase In Net Sales In Q3

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 10.07 per cent to Rs 3,687.37 crore as against Rs 3,350.10 crore in July-September 2020.

Nestle India Reports 5.15 Per Cent Rise In Net Profit, 9.63 Per Cent Increase In Net Sales In Q3

Nestle India Reports 5.15 Per Cent Rise In Net Profit, 9.63 Per Cent Increase In Net Sales In Q3
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 6:43 pm

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 5.15 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 617.37 crore for the third quarter ended September, driven largely by high single-digit volume growth in the domestic market.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 587.09 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a BSE filing.

Net sales rose 9.63 per cent to Rs 3,864.97 crore as against Rs 3,525.41 crore earlier.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 10.07 per cent to Rs 3,687.37 crore as against Rs 3,350.10 crore in July-September 2020.

"Domestic Sales Growth at 10.1 per cent. The growth is broad-based and largely driven by volume & mix," said Nestle India.

Export sales rose 1.30 per cent to Rs 177.60 crore as against Rs 175.31 crore.

The company said Maggi noodles and Polo have been recently introduced in the Middle East market, while Crunch Wafers have been launched in ASEAN markets.

In the July-September quarter, its total expenses increased 10.48 per cent to Rs 3,081.99 crore as compared to Rs 2,789.67 crore in the year-ago period.

"E-commerce channel showed strong acceleration on the back of convenience and pandemic driven consumer behaviour, fully leveraged by a team who used the power of meaningful shopper insights, data analytics, speed, flexibility, sharp communication and customisation for the channel at scale," Narayanan added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Nestle India Nestle India Q3 Results Business
