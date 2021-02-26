February 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Need To Increase Credit Flow To Businesses As Economy Grows: PM Modi

Need To Increase Credit Flow To Businesses As Economy Grows: PM Modi

The government is taking steps to make the financial services sector vibrant, proactive and strong, says PM in webinar on Budget proposals

PTI 26 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Need To Increase Credit Flow To Businesses As Economy Grows: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi
Need To Increase Credit Flow To Businesses As Economy Grows: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T15:25:12+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on increasing credit flow to businesses to meet the needs of a fast reflating economy and said financial products will have to be tailor-made for fintech and startups.

He said that although the government's endeavour is to promote the private sector, public sector presence in banking and insurance is also required.

"As our economy is growing, and growing fast, credit flow has also become equally important. You have to see how credit reaches new sectors, new entrepreneurs. Now you will have to focus on creation of new and better financial products for Startups and Fintech," Modi said, addressing a webinar on Budget proposals relating to the financial sector.

Modi further said "the government is taking steps to make the financial services sector vibrant, proactive and strong".

He added that the government would stand by all business decisions taken with the right intent.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sensex Slips Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Below 14,900

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Business Indian Economy Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos