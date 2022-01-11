Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

More millennials are turning investors, shows the Paytm Money report. High-risk products, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), favourites among them

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

Trending

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T20:14:51+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 8:14 pm

The number of millennial investors investing in Paytm Money has grown considerably in 2021, finds the annual report of Paytm Money. They constituted nearly 80 per cent of the total investors in 2021.

One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, recently published the Paytm Money Annual Report for 2021. The report analysed investments in various products that Paytm Money offers, including mutual funds, stocks, initial public offerings (IPOs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and National Pension System (NPS).

 

Higher Investments By Millennials

The report finds that more millennials have invested in most of the products of Paytm Money in 2021. There was a sharp rise in the proportion of millennials buying ETFs. The average number of ETFs bought by millennials rose by 50 per cent. There was also a rise of around 11 per cent in the proportion of millennial users trading intraday. About 70 per cent of millennial users applied for IPOs with eight applications on average per user.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The report finds that millennial investors are prone to investing in high-risk products and also in long-term products. Those investing in mutual funds was up by 35 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020, with a majority of them investing in small-cap funds.

In terms of long-term investments, many millennials chose to invest in NPS; their number more than doubling in 2021.

“Diversification and discipline were evident from their investment patterns. Millennial investors also took an increased interest in long-term tax-saving products, indicating a mature approach towards investing. They also continued to be price sensitive as they kept an eye out for savings on trading brokerage and commissions,” the report states.

Higher Female Participation In Investment

The number of female investors more than doubled over 2020, growing by 114 per cent. In addition to this, a higher percentage of female investors earned higher profit than their male counterparts.

Higher participation in intraday trading and F&O (futures and options) also indicated growing confidence. It was highly encouraging to see these investors spend a significant amount of time on learning financial concepts. These trends bode well for India’s young investors,” says Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money.

Tags

Pushpita Dey Paytm Paytm IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Health Insurance Policies Will Cover Omicron Treatment Also, Clarifies IRDAI

RBI’s Fintech Unit May Take On Digital Currency Issue

After Vodafone, Tata Group Approves Conversion Of AGR Dues Into Government Equity

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period

Retail Sales Surge 7% In December: Retailers Association Of India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Filed By Future Group

SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Filed By Future Group

Indian Inc Set To See 100-200 Bps Margin Compression: Report

Indian Inc Set To See 100-200 Bps Margin Compression: Report

Paytm Share Price Nearly Halves From Issue Price. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Paytm Share Price Nearly Halves From Issue Price. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Covid-19 Third Wave To Hurt Loan Collections By Non-Banks, Impact Securitisation: ICRA

Covid-19 Third Wave To Hurt Loan Collections By Non-Banks, Impact Securitisation: ICRA

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement