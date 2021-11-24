NCPI Bharat BillPay Onboards Tata Power For HassleFree Electricity Bill Payments

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has on-boarded Tata Power on its platform through which customers will be able to pay their electricity bills in a hasslefree and seamless manner.

This will enable over seven lakh customers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their electricity bills through ClickPay, which is Bharat BillPay's marquee offering.

NPCI Bharat BillPay has announced integration with Tata Power, making it the first power company to go live on the newly launched platform, said a release on Tuesday.

Tata Power will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details. This convenient and secured two-step process will help customers pay the bills without the hassle of putting in the bill amount, remembering bill payment dates, and going through arduous steps to make a bill payment, the release said.

"Tata Power (Mumbai) is the first electricity biller to go live on NBBL ClickPay. NPCI has always been very thoughtful on the innovation front and comes up with new customer-friendly payment options," Ramesh Subramanyam, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Power said.

This payment option will bring more convenience to over seven lakh consumers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their bills digitally with just the click of a button, Nilesh Kane, Chief-Distribution (Mumbai Operations), Tata Power said.

This can help Tata Power to bring its customers from offline realm to an online platform, Kane added.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay said: "We believe this partnership would benefit a large number of Tata Power customers in terms of seamless electricity bill payments."

Incorporated in 2008, the NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. The NPCI has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as Bharat BillPay, RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and others.

Meanwhile, in October, two-wheeler maker TVS Motors announced a partnership with Tata Power aimed at setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) in the country along with solar power technologies at TVS motor locations.

The idea is to create a large dedicated charging infrastructure for two-wheelers in the country. It would strive to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers.