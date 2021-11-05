Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company

ONGC And IL&FS had teamed up with the Government of Tripura to establish the special purpose vehicle, OTPC for optimum utilisation of gas in Tripura.

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company

Trending

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T17:24:27+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:24 pm

GAIL (India) received the National Company Law Tribunal's approval to acquire a 26 per cent stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). The closing of the transaction is yet to take place, GAIL (India) stated in its regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. It informed the stake would be acquired from IL&FS Group companies namely, IL&FS Energy Development Company (EDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN). 

"This is to inform that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted approval for the acquisition of 26% equity stake of M/s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (L&FS) Group by GAIL (India) Limited in ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd. (OTPC)," GAIL (India) stated in the filing. 

In order to optimally utilize the gas available in Tripura and to supply power to the deficit areas in northeastern India, ONGC and IL&FS teamed up with the Government of Tripura in order to establish a special purpose vehicle called the ONGC Tripura Power Limited. The shareholders' agreement was signed on September 18, 2008.

ONGC owns a 50 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company, India Infrastructure Fund II holds a 23.5 per cent stake whereas the government of Tripura holds a 0.5 per cent stake.

Tags

Outlook Business Team ONGC Gail India ONGC Tripura IL&FS; NCLT Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Delhi Despite Cuts

Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Delhi Despite Cuts

Paytm IPO Opens On Nov 8: All You Need To Know About It

Time Has Come For India To Target 5-Times Increase In Technical Textiles Exports In 3 Years: Piyush Goyal

All You Need to Know About Meme Crypto Coins

Top 5 Corporate Thrillers On OTT Platforms You Must Watch

This Is How New Annual Information Statement Helps You File ITR

Paytm May Consider Bitcoin Offerings If It Becomes Legal In India

OPEC+ Keeps Cautious Oil Production Despite Biden Pressure

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Business

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director

Sensex Reversed Two-Day Sliding Streak, Nifty 50 Surged 87.60 Points At Close Of Muhurat Session

Sensex Reversed Two-Day Sliding Streak, Nifty 50 Surged 87.60 Points At Close Of Muhurat Session

Sensex And Nifty Attain Positive Momentum At The Start Of Muhurat Trade

Sensex And Nifty Attain Positive Momentum At The Start Of Muhurat Trade

Lenovo Businesses In India Registered $621 Million Revenue In September Quarter

Lenovo Businesses In India Registered $621 Million Revenue In September Quarter

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Vikas Pathak / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

Naseer Ganai / Gunshots were allegedly heard inside the premises of Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Bemina in Srinagar following which security forces cordoned off the entire area.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: India Need Huge Win Vs Scotland

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: India Need Huge Win Vs Scotland

Koushik Paul / India are fourth in Group 2 and need to win by a huge margin vs Scotland to boost their net run rate. Follow T20 World Cup live scores and updates here.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement