Natural Gas Prices Hiked By 62 Per Cent

Prices of natural gas used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and used as automobile fuel would be hiked by 62 per cent, an official order stated.

The price of natural gas produced by state-owned firms such as ONGC from fields allotted to them on a nomination basis will be $2.90 per metric million British thermal unit for a six month period beginning October 1, the order stated.

Further, the rate for gas produced from deep-sea would now be $6.13 per metric million British thermal unit.

The hike comes on the same day when petrol and diesel prices neared record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre respectively. (Full story)