Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

As per the rules, trustees and Asset Management Companies (AMCs) will have to ensure that the assets and liabilities of each scheme are segregated and ring-fenced.

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022
2021-12-12T10:30:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:30 am

Sebi on Friday extended the deadline till April 1 next year for implementing the risk management framework for mutual funds as well as the two-tier structure for benchmarking of certain categories of schemes.

The implementation was to come into force from January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile,  the watchdog has come out with guidelines on the usage of pool accounts by mutual funds as well as norms for investment in Bills Re Discounting Scheme (BRDS).

All these decisions have been taken after receiving representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

As per the rules, trustees and Asset Management Companies (AMCs) will have to ensure that the assets and liabilities of each scheme are segregated and ring-fenced from other schemes of a mutual fund. Also, bank accounts and securities accounts of each scheme should be segregated and ring-fenced.

However, the securities or funds held in the pool accounts at the mutual fund level are duly segregated scheme-wise and is appropriately reflected in the books of the respective schemes at the end of the day.

Sebi said that mutual funds may use pool accounts only for transactions that are executed at the mutual fund level, owing to certain operational and regulatory requirements. 

This is subject to certain conditions, including that AMCs will have internal policies approved by their respective boards and trustees. The internal policies should ensure that adequate operational processes and internal controls are in place to segregate and ring-fence each scheme's assets and liabilities. Besides, there should be segregation and ring-fencing of securities and bank accounts.

The pool accounts for both securities and funds should have a nil balance at end of the day.

In case the funds lying in the pool bank account of the mutual fund are not identified due to reasons beyond the control of an AMC, the same will be transferred to the respective scheme account no later than one business day from when such transactions are identified.

At no point in time, the securities or funds of one scheme will be used for other schemes.

The responsibility to ensure segregation and ring-fencing of the assets and liabilities of each scheme along with that of bank accounts and securities accounts will lie with the board of an AMC and trustees, as per Sebi.

In their half-yearly report submitted to Sebi, trustees of an AMC will confirm that the assets and liabilities of each scheme along with their bank accounts and securities accounts are segregated and ring-fenced on a daily basis except the unidentified transactions of funds during the half-year period.

The whole mechanism will be audited on a half-yearly basis by the auditor appointed by the trustees.

"Overnight funds can deploy, not exceeding, 5 per cent of the net assets of the scheme in G-secs and/or T-bills with a residual maturity of up to 30 days for the purpose of placing the same as margin and collateral for certain transactions," Sebi said.

Besides, Sebi has issued norms for investments in Bills Re Discounting Scheme (BRDS).

Sebi said the single issuer limit and the group exposure limit will be calculated at the issuing bank level as BRDS are issued with recourse to the issuing bank.

PTI SEBI Mutual Funds Asset Management Companies
