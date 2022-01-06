Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

MSMEs Credit Guarantee Scheme Saves 13.5 Lakh Firm, 1.5 Crore Jobs Amid Covid-19: Report

The report claimed MSME loan accounts worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore were saved from slipping into NPA during the period and this is equivalent to 14 per cent of the outstanding MSME credit being saved from becoming NPA.

MSMEs Credit Guarantee Scheme Saves 13.5 Lakh Firm, 1.5 Crore Jobs Amid Covid-19: Report

Trending

MSMEs Credit Guarantee Scheme Saves 13.5 Lakh Firm, 1.5 Crore Jobs Amid Covid-19: Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T13:33:44+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 1:33 pm

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) launched by the government in 2020 to provide relief to MSMEs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic has saved 13.5 lakh firms from going bankrupt and consequently, 1.5 crore jobs, claimed a report.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May 2020, to mitigate the distress caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.

"We estimate almost 13.5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accounts were saved due to ECLGS (including restructured). Almost 93.7 per cent of such accounts are in the micro and small category," SBI Research said in a report.

In absolute terms, the report claimed MSME loan accounts worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore were saved from slipping into NPA during the period and this is equivalent to 14 per cent of the outstanding MSME credit being saved from becoming NPA.

"As per our analysis, if these units had turned non-performing, then 1.5 crore workers would have become unemployed. In effect, the ECLGS saved the livelihood for 6 crore families (assuming four family members per worker including herself)," it said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Amongst the states, Gujarat has been the biggest beneficiary, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage is being provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The report also suggested revamping the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for boosting credit flow to the sector.

Interestingly, CGTMSE portfolio has more than 55 per cent recovery rate, low portfolio delinquency, a low capital requirement but still an unpopular product, it said, adding, conversely, the non CGTMSE portfolio/ collateralised has a 25 per cent recovery rate, high portfolio delinquency implying much higher loan loss provisions with the high capital requirement but still a popular portfolio.

"This could be done by enhancing the scope and role of the current CGTMSE portfolio by setting up an institution that will exclusively administer the CGTMSE along the lines of US Small Business Administration. Given that more than 90 per cent of the units are in the Micro sector, CGTMSE coverage may be made mandatory for all enterprises up to Rs 2 crore," it said.

Despite being in existence for two decades, the report said, coverage of CGTMSE for eligible loans remains abysmally low at sub-10 per cent mostly due to the complexities inherent in the product structure.

This may be due to various issues like higher premium outflows for guarantee obtention and continuance by borrowers, preference by customers to take recourse to asset-backed loans to mitigate the high cost of guarantee, knowledge gap, it said.

Tags

Press Trust of India Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Atmanirbhar Bharat Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

Wockhardt Ltd To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

BMW Motorrad Sales Surge Two-Fold To 5,191 Units In India In 2021

Explained: Why Distributors Are Angry With FMCG Companies

Reliance Industries Raises $4 Billion In India's Largest Foreign Currency Bond Issuance

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Business

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement