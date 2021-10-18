More Than Rs 800 Cr Received In Dividend Tranches From CPSEs: DIPAM Secretary

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted that it had received over Rs 800 crore as dividend tranches combined from Oil India Ltd (OIL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Housing And Urban Development Corp (HUDCO).

According to the DIPAM Secretary, PFC paid dividends totalling Rs 296 crore, HUDCO paid Rs 233 crore, OIL paid Rs 92 crore, KIOCL paid Rs 99 crore and SJVN paid Rs 94 crore.

Its website informs that, Rs 8,096.30 crore has been obtained via dividends from varied Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to date. Total receipts now stood at Rs 17,206.86 crore.