Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

More Than 4.43 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till Dec 25 For FY 21

This comprises over 2.41 crore ITR-1 and 1.09 crore ITR-4 getting filed for FY2020-21 (The assessment Year 2021-22) till December 25, 2021.

More Than 4.43 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till Dec 25 For FY 21

Trending

More Than 4.43 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till Dec 25 For FY 21
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T20:59:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 8:59 pm

Over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2020-21 fiscal have been filed, which includes over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25, the I-T department said on Sunday.

This comprises over 2.41 crore ITR-1 and 1.09 crore ITR-4 getting filed for FY2020-21 (The assessment Year 2021-22) till December 25, 2021.

“A total of 4,43,17,697 #ITRs have been filed up to 25.12.2021 including 11,68,027 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the department tweeted.

The department has been reminding taxpayers to file their returns for FY2020-21 by sending SMSes and emails.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler Forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest etc).

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

The extended deadline for filing ITR by individuals ends on December 31. The original deadline was July 31, 2021.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

Tags

PTI Income Tax Income tax Form Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Mutual Fund Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Can Fintech Companies Make Rural India Digitally Savvy?

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement