Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Reliance last week said it will raise as much as US$ 5 billion in foreign currency-denominated bonds and use the proceeds to retire existing borrowings.

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Trending

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T11:34:39+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:34 am

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured bonds of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), with a stable outlook.

Reliance last week said it will raise as much as US$ 5 billion in foreign currency-denominated bonds and use the proceeds to retire existing borrowings.

"RIL's Baa2 ratings reflect the company's large scale and dominant market position across its diverse businesses, its management's strong execution track record and our expectation that its credit metrics will remain strongly positioned for its Baa2 rating, despite its planned investments in clean energy and other business segments," Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst, said in the rating agency's press statement.

The firm's high dependence on the Indian economy through its digital services and retail businesses constrains its rating to one notch above that of the Indian sovereign rating, Patodia said.

Moody's said RIL benefits from diversified earnings sources that have little or no correlation, given its presence in the refining and petrochemicals, digital services, and consumer retail segments. These three segments together generated around Rs 94,400 crore (US$ 12.6 billion) or 86 per cent of RIL's consolidated EBITDA for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The company's digital services and consumer retail businesses are housed under separate subsidiaries, while its refining and the petrochemical business -- also known as the oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment -- is held at the holding company level.

RIL's announcement to increase tariffs for its digital services business is positive for the telecommunications industry, while the easing of pandemic-related disruptions will support demand for oil and gas as well as increase consumer spending. These trends bode well for RIL's various business segments and will keep earnings strong over the next 12-18 months, Moody's said.

"A resurgence of coronavirus infections due to the emergence of new variants could result in fresh lockdowns and affect the company's O2C and retail earnings," it said.

RIL's earlier announcements to transfer its gasification undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary while reevaluating the planned transfer of its O2C business to a separate subsidiary will not have any impact on the company's credit profile.

"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's earnings will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months across all its business segments, such that its credit metrics will remain strongly positioned for its ratings," the statement said adding the stable outlook is also in line with the stable outlook of the Indian sovereign rating and reflects Moody's view that RIL cannot be rated more than one notch above the Indian sovereign.

RIL has excellent liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, the company had adjusted cash and cash equivalents, including quoted marketable securities, of about Rs 1.9 lakh crore (USD 25.6 billion). Its existing cash, along with expected cash flows from operations, will be sufficient to cover its cash outflows for capital spending and debt maturities in the next 18 months.

In November 2021, RIL received around Rs 26,600 crore in proceeds from the final call on its rights issue, which further enhances its liquidity.

The company's liquidity is further supported by its strong banking relationships and access to domestic and international capital markets, Moody's said.

Tags

Press Trust of India Moody's Reliance Group Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Yes Bank Net Advances Up By 4% To Rs 1,76,422 Crore In December

Yes Bank Net Advances Up By 4% To Rs 1,76,422 Crore In December

Kia Carens Bookings To Commence From January 14

BMW India Sales Surges 34% to 8,876 Units In 2021

JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22

Activists Appeal Tesla To Close New Xinjiang Showroom In China

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Drug

Rupee Falls 26 Paise To 74.54 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion

Investor's Health Zooms By Rs 4.76 Lakh Crore In Initial Trading Of 2022

Investor's Health Zooms By Rs 4.76 Lakh Crore In Initial Trading Of 2022

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Keeps India In The Hunt

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement