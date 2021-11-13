Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

In an internal memo to employees, the incoming chief technology officer of Meta said while he would want to have "almost Disney levels of safety" on the platform, moderating people's behaviour at any meaningful scale is practically impossible.

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Trending

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T18:17:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 6:17 pm

Head of Metaverse's Realty Labs, Andrew Bosworth has told employees that moderating how users speak and behave "at any meaningful scale is practically impossible". The internal memo accessed by the North American publication, Financial Times, affirms the existence of the concern despite Bosworth's ambition of having "almost Disney levels of safety" on the virtual platform. 

He warned that virtual reality can be a toxic space for women and minorities, the memo states. The Realty Labs chief states that could be an "existential threat" to Facebook's ambitious plans if it turned off "mainstream customers from the medium entirely", reported the publication. 

Andrew Bosworth is currently the Head of Metaverse's Realty Labs and would be taking over as the Chief Technology Officer in the next year. 

Bosworth's prime concern is that bullying and toxic behaviour can be exacerbated by the immersive nature of virtual reality, considering the fact that monitoring billions of interactions in real-time would require significant effort and may often be impossible. This is especially Facebook's on-and-off record in dealing with content in the form of texts, images and videos on its platforms.

He had written about the concerns in his blog post. As per Bosworth, it is impossible to record everything happening in the virtual world indefinitely. He added that it would be a violation of people's privacy, and at some point, the headset could run out of memory and power. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The Realty Labs chief stated that in order to address these concerns, Meta-owned Oculus developed a solution in their Horizon Worlds experience operating with a rolling buffer. Every time there's a report on the platform, the captured information is automatically sent as evidence of the alleged occurrence. The information is captured through a rolling buffer, the blog informs. 

Bosworth suggests that the company could potentially lean on its existing community rules, which "have a stronger bias towards enforcement along some sort of spectrum of warning, successively longer suspensions, and ultimately expulsion from multi-user spaces." 

With a single Meta account in place, the offender could be removed from all metaverse applications even if they had multiple avatars.

Further, in a separate blog post he suggested that the company would not be able to build a platform with such safeguards on its own. "It’s table stakes: To build the next computing platform that puts people at the center, there needs to be a collaboration between companies, experts, and policymakers to develop new tools that help keep those people safe," he wrote in an Oculus blog. 

He added that virtual reality is a nascent medium and norms about its usage and behaviour are still evolving. 

Facebook rebranded itself into 'Meta' on October 28. The company mentioned that it was a step further towards building what they called an extension of the online world called the 'metaverse'. Bosworth mentioned that metaverse would imply a set of interconnected digital spaces which combines augmented reality, virtual reality and what the internet has on offer.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Meta (Metaverse) Online Behaviour Virtual Reality Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Bitcoin, Meme Coins Turn Red A Day After Bounce Back

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Business

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

How RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Will Help Customers

How RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Will Help Customers

3 Ways To Travel Cheap This Winter

3 Ways To Travel Cheap This Winter

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top Private Standalone Institutions for 2022. Here's the full list:

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Koushik Paul / David Warner lost his SRH captaincy in IPL 2021 due to poor form. If Australia have reached the T20 World Cup final in UAE, it's because of Warner's explosive batting.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top institutions of national importance for 2022. Here's the full list:

Advertisement