Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has invested in stock market and mutual fund investment platform Groww, its co-founder Lalit Keshre said on micro-blogging site Twitter. Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India, Keshre said on Twitter.

The investment by Microsoft CEO Nadela came after the Bangalore-based start up raised $251 million at a valuation of $3 billion in October last year. The investment was led by ICONIQ Growth along with investors including Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast.

Groww is backed by world's leading private equity and venture capital investors like Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners.

The emerging fintech platform, Groww, has plans to invest its capital in expanding its business operations to reach to the under-penetrated geographies by strengthening its team and scaling up its infrastructure. It also plans to continue making significant investments in improving the accessibility of its financial services to the people of India. And educate them on the same.

In April last year, the company had raised $83 billion as series D capital led by Tiger Global.

Groww is one of the easiest digital DIY tech-driven platforms, founded with a mission to make investing accessible and transparent for all. Groww already established a strong presence in mutual fund distribution and its reach is improving every day.