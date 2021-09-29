Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

The Bengaluru-based company said in a statement it will use the funds to expand its hospital, diagnostics and e-pharmacy network across the country.

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others
2021-09-29T11:29:56+05:30
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:29 am

Digital health startup MFine on Wednesday said it has raised $48 million (about Rs 356.1 crore) in its Series C round of funding, co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT.

Existing investors such as Stellaris Venture Partners, SBI Group Japan, SBI Ven Capital Singapore, Heritas Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Y'S Investment Pte Ltd and Alteria Capital also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company said in a statement it will use the funds to expand its hospital, diagnostics and e-pharmacy network across the country and build tech-driven care delivery products for both acute and chronic conditions patients.

