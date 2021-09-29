MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

Digital health startup MFine on Wednesday said it has raised $48 million (about Rs 356.1 crore) in its Series C round of funding, co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT.

Existing investors such as Stellaris Venture Partners, SBI Group Japan, SBI Ven Capital Singapore, Heritas Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Y'S Investment Pte Ltd and Alteria Capital also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company said in a statement it will use the funds to expand its hospital, diagnostics and e-pharmacy network across the country and build tech-driven care delivery products for both acute and chronic conditions patients.

Founded in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli, MFine has more than 6,000 doctors across 35 specialties on its platform and serves users in more than 1,000 towns across India.

The company has raised $75 million in equity and debt so far.