Metro Brands IPO: How To Check Share Allotment Online

The share allocation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands can be announced any time today.

The issue was open for subscription between December 10 to December 14. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards expenditure for opening new stores under the Metro, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs brands and for general corporate purposes.

Interestingly, the company collected a little over Rs 410 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO rollout on Friday viz 10 December.

In the three days of the IPO bidding process, the issue has been subscribed 3.64 times with great demand from qualified investors i.e., 49 times, according to a report published in Business Insider.

Here’s how to check the share allotment status on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s website, as per Moneycontrol report.

On the BSE website, follow these three steps:

Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Metro Brands)

Enter Application Number and PAN Number

And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button

On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

Select Company Name (Metro Brands)

Select and accordingly enter either PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account Number / IFSC

And finally enter captcha and click on submit button

The company is an Indian footwear retailer targeting the economy, mid and premium segments in the footwear market.

It retails footwear own-brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim and Fitflop. It also offers accessories, such as belts, bags, socks, masks and wallets at its stores.