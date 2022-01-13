Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 278 Lakh Crore

Registering its fifth session of gain on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,235.30.

Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 278 Lakh Crore

Trending

Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 278 Lakh Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T19:54:00+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 7:54 pm

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone on Thursday, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs 278.15 lakh crore, driven by an ongoing rally in equities.

Registering its fifth session of gain on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,235.30.

In five days, the benchmark index has gained 1,633.46 points.

The winning momentum has helped the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reach an all-time high of Rs 2,78,15,826.32 crore on Thursday. Investors' wealth also jumped by Rs 7,00,934.44 crore in five days.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE frontline companies' pack with a jump of 6.40 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and PowerGrid.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap index jumped 0.49 per cent and mid-cap gained 0.38 per cent.

"Market is continuing its upward trend with good buying witnessed across mid-cap and small-cap space. We expect this momentum to continue in the coming days," said Rahul Sharma, co-owner of Equity 99.

Tags

Press Trust of India market valuation BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

5 Ways To Avoid Fake Stock Experts And Tips On Social Media

Guidelines For Telecoms' Dues Conversion Into Equity Likely In A Month

Paytm Payments Bank Biggest UPI Beneficiary; SBI Biggest Remitter In December

Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

Delta Air Lines Loses $408 Million In Q4 In 2021

Wipro Shares Tumble 6% After Q3 Earnings; Mcap Declines By Rs 22,712.91 Crore

AGS Transact Tech To Launch IPO On January 19; Cuts Issue Size To Rs 680 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Business

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement