CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

Automobile reseller CarDekho appointed Mayank Gupta as the company's chief financial offer ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The automobile reseller's statement to the media said that Mayank who was previously with e-health startup Tata 1mg played an instrumental role in the company's stake acquisition by Tata group.

"Mayank will oversee financial, compliance, legal and investor relations areas and will also be responsible for managing the processes for financial planning and reporting, risk management, etc as the company looks ahead to an IPO," the company stated.

CEO & co-founder CarDekho Group Amit Jain said Gupta's knowledge will help strategise financial priorities as the company scales up its operations and pursue its path to profitability.

The company had announced on October 13 that it had achieved unicorn status. This was after they had raised $250 million via debt and equity funding, which implied that the company was now valued at $1.2 billion.