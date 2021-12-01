Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In November Fall Approx 9.2% YoY To 1,39,184

Maruti Suzuki said the semiconductor shortage had a minor impact on vehicle production in November. It added that the semiconductor shortage bothered production for the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In November Fall Approx 9.2% YoY To 1,39,184

Trending

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In November Fall Approx 9.2% YoY To 1,39,184
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T15:44:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 3:44 pm

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales in November fell 9.16 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 1,39,184 (approx 1.39 lakh) on account of semiconductor shortage. In October, the company had sold a total of 138, 335 vehicles, 0.6 per cent less than November. 

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the company stated. 

Domestic sales fell 18.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 113,017. Compared to October, domestic sales recorded was nearly flat. Total domestic sales in October stood at 1,12,788. 

The company informed that sales to original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,774 units as monthly exports touched a record 21,393 units. 

In a separate development on Tuesday, the automobile manufacturer had stated that total vehicle production in its Gujarat and Haryana manufacturing locations would be around 80 to 85 per cent of normal production.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

n a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company attributed the lowered production to the prevailing semiconductor shortage. It mentioned though the situation is dynamic, the shortage could have an adverse impact on vehicle production in December, this year. 

The company had flagged similar concerns, late in October, with regards to vehicle production in November. 

In Q2, Maruti Suzuki reported a 65.35 per cent decline in profit on a year-over-year basis at Rs 475.30 crore in the September-end quarter. Revenues in the second quarter fell approx 9.1 per cent at Rs 19.297.80 crore compared to the comparable period, last year.

"An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models. The Company had more than 200,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which the Company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries," the company stated in its quarterly report.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Maruti Suzuki Semiconductor Shortage Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Ends 620 Points Higher. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Among Top Gainers

Sensex Ends 620 Points Higher. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Among Top Gainers

Chennai-Based Agritech Veg Route Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Fintech Founders

Mahindra & Mahindra's Total Sales Falls 4.31% In November To 40,102

Delhi Petrol Prices Reduced By Rs 8 Per Litre, OMCs Hike LPG Rates

GST Collections In November Surpass Rs 1.3 lakh Crore, Second Highest Ever

Tega Industries IPO Fully Subscribed Within 1 Hour. Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain Travel Tech IPO To Open On Dec 7. Check Price Band, And Other Details

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Among Top Gainers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Ethereum Jumps 5%, Proposed Cryptocurrency Bill Awaits Cabinet Approval, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ethereum Jumps 5%, Proposed Cryptocurrency Bill Awaits Cabinet Approval, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Tega Industries IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Know What Analysts Say

Tega Industries IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Know What Analysts Say

Stocks To Buy Today: NTPC, TCS, Future Retail, More Could Give Profitable Gains

Stocks To Buy Today: NTPC, TCS, Future Retail, More Could Give Profitable Gains

Buying Or Selling Cryptocurrencies In India May Not Be That Simple

Buying Or Selling Cryptocurrencies In India May Not Be That Simple

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events in South Africa and elsewhere in the world are being cancelled due to travel restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement