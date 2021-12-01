Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In November Fall Approx 9.2% YoY To 1,39,184

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales in November fell 9.16 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 1,39,184 (approx 1.39 lakh) on account of semiconductor shortage. In October, the company had sold a total of 138, 335 vehicles, 0.6 per cent less than November.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the company stated.

Domestic sales fell 18.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 113,017. Compared to October, domestic sales recorded was nearly flat. Total domestic sales in October stood at 1,12,788.

The company informed that sales to original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,774 units as monthly exports touched a record 21,393 units.

In a separate development on Tuesday, the automobile manufacturer had stated that total vehicle production in its Gujarat and Haryana manufacturing locations would be around 80 to 85 per cent of normal production.

n a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company attributed the lowered production to the prevailing semiconductor shortage. It mentioned though the situation is dynamic, the shortage could have an adverse impact on vehicle production in December, this year.

The company had flagged similar concerns, late in October, with regards to vehicle production in November.

In Q2, Maruti Suzuki reported a 65.35 per cent decline in profit on a year-over-year basis at Rs 475.30 crore in the September-end quarter. Revenues in the second quarter fell approx 9.1 per cent at Rs 19.297.80 crore compared to the comparable period, last year.

"An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models. The Company had more than 200,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which the Company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries," the company stated in its quarterly report.