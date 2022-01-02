Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 24,635.68 crore to reach Rs 13,82,280.01 crore.

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Trending

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T12:23:19+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:23 pm

Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added Rs 1,11,012.63 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 24,635.68 crore to reach Rs 13,82,280.01 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation gained Rs 22,554.33 crore to Rs 8,20,164.27 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 14,391.25 crore to Rs 5,54,444.80 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 10,934.61 crore to Rs 7,94,714.60 crore.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC surged Rs 9,641.77 crore to Rs 4,68,480.66 crore and that of Wipro gained Rs 9,164.13 crore to Rs 3,92,021.38 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 8,902.89 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,13,973.22 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared Rs 7,575.11 crore to Rs 4,21,121.74 crore and that of State Bank of India rose Rs 3,212.86 crore to Rs 4,10,933.74 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation dipped Rs 2,772.49 crore to Rs 16,01,382.07 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.

Tags

Press Trust of India Sensex Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Why Has Infrastructure Output Growth Hit A 9-Month Low?

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body

Goods And Services Tax Collection Advance 13% To Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In December

DGGI Raids Half A Dozen Crypto Exchanges in India On GST Evasion: Report

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

How Digitalisation has Smoothened the Insurance Buying Process

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

MFs, Equities Ride The Digital Wave

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

5 Digital Services That Changed The Face Of Banking

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Real Estate Reaps Benefits Of Digital Measures

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement