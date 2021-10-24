Market Valuation Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Plunges By Over Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore. HUL, RIL Most Hit

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Here are the details:

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL): The market valuation of HUL tumbled Rs 45,523.33 crore to reach Rs 5,76,836.40 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): The firm’s valuation eroded by Rs 45,126.6 crore to Rs 16,66,427.95 crore and

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company’s market worth tanked by Rs 41,151.94 crore to Rs 12,94,686.48 crore.

Bajaj Finance: It's market capitalisation (Mcap) plunged Rs 8,890.95 crore to Rs 4,65,576.46 crore and that of

HDFC Bank Ltd: The Bank’s fell by Rs 2,187.29 crore to Rs 9,31,371.72 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: In contrast, the bank added Rs 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,30,558.09 crore.

ICICI Bank: The bank’s market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,248.14 crore to reach Rs 5,26,497.27 crore.

HDFC: The company’s valuation jumped Rs 17,015.22 crore to Rs 5,24,877.06 crore.

State Bank of India: The PSU bank gained Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 4,48,863.34 crore.

Infosys: The IT major added Rs 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,410.37 crore.

Here is the list of top-10 most valued companies:

RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With PTI Inputs)