Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

2021-10-24T13:33:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 1:33 pm

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Here are the details:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company’s market worth tanked by Rs 41,151.94 crore to Rs 12,94,686.48 crore.

Bajaj Finance: It's market capitalisation (Mcap) plunged Rs 8,890.95 crore to Rs 4,65,576.46 crore and that of

HDFC Bank Ltd: The Bank’s fell by Rs 2,187.29 crore to Rs 9,31,371.72 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: In contrast, the bank added Rs 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,30,558.09 crore.

ICICI Bank: The bank’s market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,248.14 crore to reach Rs 5,26,497.27 crore.

HDFC:  The company’s valuation jumped Rs 17,015.22 crore to Rs 5,24,877.06 crore.

State Bank of India: The PSU bank gained Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 4,48,863.34 crore.

Infosys: The IT major added Rs 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,410.37 crore.

Here is the list of top-10 most valued companies:

RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With PTI Inputs)

