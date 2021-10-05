Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion After Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Suffer Global Outage

Social media mogul Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth slipped as he lost nearly $7 billion in a few hours after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a global outage on Monday.

Zuckerberg also slipped to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list after facebook stocks plunged due to the global outage. Zuckerberg, with a total wealth of $121.6 billion, has fallen behind Bill Gates, according to a Bloomberg report.

Interestingly, some companies pulled advertising from Facebook Inc.'s network after the social media giant apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and messenger suffered a major global outage yesterday, the report added.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has apologised for the disruption and stated that services are returning online on Tuesday.

In its Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, “Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,”

"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.

Similarly, WhatsApp, in its Twitter handle, said, “Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.”