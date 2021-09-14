Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

M2P Fintech Co-Founder Madhusudanan said M2P is constantly looking for novel ways to enhance its services.

Trending

M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T13:44:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 1:44 pm

Asia's leading banking and payments API infrastructure provider M2P Fintech announced a USD 4.00 million investment in LivQuik Technology.

Commenting on the transaction, Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder - M2P Fintech,said, "At M2P, we are constantly looking for novel ways to enhance our services, while Banks serve the requirements of large enterprises, consumer internet companies and established use cases.”

He said the company believes that LivQuik can serve this segment meaningfully and the partnership with Livquik will help realise its vision to enable every company to become a fintech.

Meanwhile, LivQuik's CEO Mohit Lalvani said, "There couldn't have been a better time than now for us to join hands with M2P Fintech and its technological capabilities. The pandemic has accelerated the consumers to shift towards digital payments.”

“This investment and partnership with M2P Fintech is a recognition for the innovative work we've done in the fintech space; we're confident that it will enable us to expand our products and solutions significantly,” he added.

Founded in 2012, LivQuik is a Reserve Bank of India-approved Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuer.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Chennai Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company

India’s August WPI Inflation Rises to 11.39%: Govt Data

Indian UPI and Singaporean Equivalent PayNow To Be Linked

Ami Organics Makes A Strong Debut, Share List At 49% Premium

Walmart Denies Partnering With Litecoin, Called Press Release Fake

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Business

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

Harish Manav / Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran Prakash Singh Badal has been missing in the first list of the party’s 64 candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/