M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

Asia's leading banking and payments API infrastructure provider M2P Fintech announced a USD 4.00 million investment in LivQuik Technology.

Commenting on the transaction, Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder - M2P Fintech,said, "At M2P, we are constantly looking for novel ways to enhance our services, while Banks serve the requirements of large enterprises, consumer internet companies and established use cases.”

He said the company believes that LivQuik can serve this segment meaningfully and the partnership with Livquik will help realise its vision to enable every company to become a fintech.

Meanwhile, LivQuik's CEO Mohit Lalvani said, "There couldn't have been a better time than now for us to join hands with M2P Fintech and its technological capabilities. The pandemic has accelerated the consumers to shift towards digital payments.”

“This investment and partnership with M2P Fintech is a recognition for the innovative work we've done in the fintech space; we're confident that it will enable us to expand our products and solutions significantly,” he added.

Founded in 2012, LivQuik is a Reserve Bank of India-approved Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuer.