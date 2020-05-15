Highlights: FM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore For Strengthening Farm Infrastructure, Rs 20,000 Crore For Fishermen

In her third press conference today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave further details on Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

The Finance Ministry is outlining India's efforts to reboot its economy that has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, Sitharaman has outlined measures for MSMEs, NBFCs and migrant workers. Today's press conference is focused on the agriculture and fisheries sector.

Read All The Latest Updates Here:

4:56 PM: Finance Minister says agri-marketing reforms will provide marketing choice to farmers.



4:53 PM: A central law is being proposed so that the farmers will not have to face inter-state barriers, says FM. It will provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price.

4:50 PM: "Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers; agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated," says FM.



4:49 PM: Essential Commodities Act to be amended, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:48 PM: Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL), says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



4:45 PM: Finance Minister announces additional Rs 500 crore for supply of tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

4:43 PM: Two lakh beekeepers to benefit from Rs 500 crore funding, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.



4:40 PM: Finance Minister announces Rs 4,000 Crore funds for 10 lakh hectare of herbal cultivation.

4:38 PM: "Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 15,000 crores will be set up," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:37 PM: "National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis launched with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:35 PM: "Govt to launch the Rs 20,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for development of marine and inland fisheries. 55 lakh people expected to get employment from this program," says FM.

4:32 PM: Finance Minister announces Rs 20,000 crore boost to fisheries and allied industry

4:30 PM: Sitharaman announces Rs 10,000-cr scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises.

4:28 PM: "All COVID-19 related deadline extensions relating to fisheries activities, many of them involving overseas contracts, have been honoured. Many measures which will help marine and coastal farmers have been undertaken as promised," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:26 PM: "Rs 10,000 crore for boosting local products for gloabl sale," announces FM.

4:24 PM: "Government to immediately create a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:21 PM: Finance Minister announces Rs 1 lakh crore for strengthening the farming infrastructure.

4:20 PM: "During COVID lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25%. A new scheme to provide interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21. The scheme will unlock Rs 5000 crore additional liquidity, benefit to 2 cr farmers," says FM Sitharaman.



4:17 PM: "560 Lakh litres of milk purchased during lockdown," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:15 PM: "During lockdown period, Minimum Support Price purchases of amount more than Rs 74,300 crores was made; PM Kisan fund transfer of Rs 18700 crore," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on additional steps for agriculture during COVID19.



4:10 PM: "I will be announcing 11 measures today, of which 8 of relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the rest 3 will pertain to governance and administrative reforms," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:05 PM: Finance Ministry announces 11 relief measures to support agriculture sector, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:04 PM: Third tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture and allied activities, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

4:03 PM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media.

3:40 PM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media shortly to announce third tranche of economic package.

3: 35 PM: The Finance Minister on Thursday announced a Rs 70,000 crore boost to the housing sector through one-year extension of subsidised loan for affordable houses for the middle-income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

3:30 PM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit hard by coronavirus lockdown.