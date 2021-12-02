Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

LinkedIn Is Now Available In Hindi, To Reach 600 Million People Globally

With this launch, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world.

LinkedIn Is Now Available In Hindi, To Reach 600 Million People Globally

Trending

LinkedIn Is Now Available In Hindi, To Reach 600 Million People Globally
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T11:56:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 11:56 am

Leading professional network LinkedIn on Thursday marked a new milestone with the launch of its Hindi interface, the first Indian regional language on the platform, to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

With this launch, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world, a statement said.

Members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking and government jobs, the statement added.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in.

"We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for 'every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi saw LinkedIn Influencers such as international life coach Gaur Gopal Das, monk-turned-entrepreneur Vivek Bindra, and nearbuy.com founder Ankur Warikoo share their first Hindi posts on their LinkedIn profiles.

Their posts discuss how Hindi will boost access to opportunities, empower Indians from different backgrounds and enable users to have ‘Chai pe Charcha’ on LinkedIn.

The launch of Hindi is part of LinkedIn's vision to become a more equitable platform and allow more diverse professional communities to unlock greater value from LinkedIn, the statement said.

This is the Phase-1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, and the platform will evaluate member feedback and adoption to improve the member experience over the next few months.

The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members.

India's member base has grown by more than 20 million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth), and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team LinkedIn LinkedIn Hindi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Scam: This Is How You Can Identify Fraud While Buying Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Scam: This Is How You Can Identify Fraud While Buying Cryptocurrencies

Shiba Inu Falls 10%, Facebook Reverses Policy Preventing Ads On Cryptocurrencies

Sensex Jumps 214 Points. M&M, HDFC, Titan, HCL Tech, More Among Top Gainers

Credit Card EMIs Get Costlier; Middle-Class Shoppers Likely To Be Affected Most

How To Get The Best From Your Employers’ Health Insurance Cover?

How Digital Insurance Policy Documents Can Make Your Life Easy

Anand Rathi IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 194 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Stocks To Buy Today: Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Raymond Could Give Profitable Gains

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November

Raymond Group's Board Approves Plan To List Subsidiary, JK Files & Engineering

Raymond Group's Board Approves Plan To List Subsidiary, JK Files & Engineering

What Is CBDC? Why Does RBI See It As A Future Currency?

What Is CBDC? Why Does RBI See It As A Future Currency?

Sapphire Foods Expects To Double Store Count In Next 3-4 Years

Sapphire Foods Expects To Double Store Count In Next 3-4 Years

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement