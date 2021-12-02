LinkedIn Is Now Available In Hindi, To Reach 600 Million People Globally

Leading professional network LinkedIn on Thursday marked a new milestone with the launch of its Hindi interface, the first Indian regional language on the platform, to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

With this launch, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world, a statement said.

Members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking and government jobs, the statement added.

"With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in.

"We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for 'every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi saw LinkedIn Influencers such as international life coach Gaur Gopal Das, monk-turned-entrepreneur Vivek Bindra, and nearbuy.com founder Ankur Warikoo share their first Hindi posts on their LinkedIn profiles.

Their posts discuss how Hindi will boost access to opportunities, empower Indians from different backgrounds and enable users to have ‘Chai pe Charcha’ on LinkedIn.

The launch of Hindi is part of LinkedIn's vision to become a more equitable platform and allow more diverse professional communities to unlock greater value from LinkedIn, the statement said.

This is the Phase-1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, and the platform will evaluate member feedback and adoption to improve the member experience over the next few months.

The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members.

India's member base has grown by more than 20 million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth), and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)