Lakshmi Vilas Bank Merger With DBS India Cleared By Cabinet

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the cabinet has approved amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd.
There will be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of deposits. As part of the amalgamation plan, DBS India will infuse fresh capital of Rs 2,500 crore into LVB and the entire share capital and reserves and the surplus will be written off.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Owaisi Represents Only The Elitist Muslims, And Not The Entire Community
Cyclone Nivar Likely To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: IMD Director
US Embassy Diplomats Meet J&K Political Leaders