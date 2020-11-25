Lakshmi Vilas Bank Merger With DBS India Cleared By Cabinet

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the cabinet has approved amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd.

There will be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of deposits. As part of the amalgamation plan, DBS India will infuse fresh capital of Rs 2,500 crore into LVB and the entire share capital and reserves and the surplus will be written off.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine