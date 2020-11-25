November 25, 2020
Corona
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Merger With DBS India Cleared By Cabinet

Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS India has been cleared by the cabinet.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2020
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the cabinet has approved amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd.

There will be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of deposits. As part of the amalgamation plan, DBS India will infuse fresh capital of Rs 2,500 crore into LVB and the entire share capital and reserves and the surplus will be written off.

