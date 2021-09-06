Saif Ali Khan On Staying Away From Social Media: 'It Is A Dangerous Place'

Social media hasn’t been very kind to actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about being affected by the the social media trolls.

“I don't read (troll comments). I am off it and it is really cool. Because it also helps me focus. It can get addictive, you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don't like and it spoils my mood,” he said in an interview to Bollywood Bubble.

He added, that it was his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came to his rescue and advised the actor to stay away from social media.

“My wife told me, ‘you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do,” he said.

Khan feels that social media is a “dangerous” place, and added that “anonymity” on such platforms allows people to get violent.

“There is something about social media which is so dangerous. There is so much anonymity you don't know who is talking to whom. So, people throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were recently trolled online, for naming their second son Jehangir (Jeh), just like how the couple was trolled for naming their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

