Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore

The company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange that it expects to close the transaction sixty days after the execution of the share subscription agreement and the share purchase agreement.

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore

Trending

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T18:25:42+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 6:25 pm

Jubilant Foodworks announced it is acquiring a 35 per cent stake in food tech enterprise Hashtag Loyalty Private Limited (HLPL) for an all-cash consideration of Rs 24.75 crore. The company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange that it expects to close the transaction sixty days after the execution of the share subscription agreement and the share purchase agreement. 

"This investment reflects the Company’s intent of making strategic investments in promising startups and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated goal of building a multi-brand and multicountry food business powered by technology," Jubilant Foodworks stated in its filing. 

The  Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts' parent informed that as the agreement, the company would the right to nominate two non-retiring directors and an observer to HLPL's board. "The Agreement inter-alia also provides for certain rights in the nature of information rights, rights in respect of reserved matters, Exit rights, Pre-emptive rights, and the like as customary in similar transactions," the company informed in the filing.

Hashtag Loyalty registered revenues totalling Rs 1.13 crore in FY 2020. 

The development assumes significance as Jubilant Foodworks had recorded a 58 per cent increase in its second-quarter profit, revealed last week. This was on the back of strong delivery and takeaway channels. The restaurant chain had stated the system sales grew 11.6 per cent in Q2 compared to the year-ago period. It added there was a continued thrust in delivery and takeaway channels which grew 36.8 per cent and 72.2 per cent in the quarter ending September 30.  Also,  more than 7.2 million app downloads were recorded in the quarter.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Business Team Domino's Pizza Dunkin Donuts Jubilant FoodWorks Acquisitions, Mergers & Stakes Hashtag Loyalty Private Limited Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

Processed Income Tax Refunds Worth Over Rs 1.02 Lakh To More Than 77.92 Lakh Taxpayers: IT Dept

Future Retail Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Relief From SIAC Stay

SEBI Eases Eligibility Criteria For Superior Voting Right Shares

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

Maruti Suzuki Posts 66 Per Cent Fall in Net Profit In Q2. Buy, Sell Or Hold? Know What Analysts Say

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Business

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

Reliance New Energy Offers Rs 375 Per Share To Acquire 4.91 Crore Shares Of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Reliance New Energy Offers Rs 375 Per Share To Acquire 4.91 Crore Shares Of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement