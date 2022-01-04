Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22

At 5.904 MT, the output was 9 per cent higher as compared to the production in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22

JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T13:29:08+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 1:29 pm

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has manufactured 5.904 million tonnes (MT) steel in the April-December period of FY 2021-22, the company said on Tuesday.

At 5.904 MT, the output was 9 per cent higher as compared to the production in the same period of the preceding fiscal, JSPL said in a statement.    

Sharing the sales figure for the October-December quarter, JSPL said it sold 1.82 MT steel during the said period.

"Steel sales in Q3 FY'22 were constrained due to limited rake availability and unseasonal rains in several states," it said.

In December, the company's sales stood at 6.85 lakh tonnes in December 2021.     

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, "We have been able to achieve production growth of 9 per cent in the first 9 months of FY22. We are confident that in this financial year we will be able to achieve our guidance of 8-8.2 MTPA."      

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with investments of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

Press Trust of India Jindal Steel Power Limited (JSPL) Jindal Power Business
