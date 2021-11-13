Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Johnson & Johnson said the move will help improve the focus and speed of each company to address trends in their different industries.

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Trending

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T11:13:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 11:13 am

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, peeling off the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products, founded in 1886, said Friday the move will help improve the focus and speed of each company to address trends in their different industries.

The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices — J&J’s two largest businesses — will keep the Johnson & Johnson name. That company sells treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, Stelara and Tremfya as well as medical devices for orthopedics and surgery.

The pharmaceutical arm also makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the United States.

The new consumer health company, which has yet to be named, will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s, and Band-Aid.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“Following a comprehensive review, the board and management team believe that the planned separation of the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson expects the split to occur in the next two years, if approved by the company’s board of directors.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices pulled in a combined $19.6 billion in revenue in the company’s recently completed third quarter, which turned out better than analysts expected. Consumer health brought in $3.7 billion.

J&J is beginning its split as it also undergoes a leadership transition. The company said in August that Gorsky will step and be replaced in January by longtime company executive Joaquin Duato.

The split also comes as J&J deals with criticism from some Democrats in Congress over another corporate move. J&J is facing thousands of lawsuits claiming that its talc-based baby powder, which it has stopped selling in the U.S. and Canada, caused ovarian cancer.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, among others, recently sent a letter to the company asking for more information about a newly created subsidiary that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The senators in a Nov. 10 letter called the move a “corporate shell game” that would shield the company from liability in those cases.

Company officials said Friday that their announcement was “separate and distinct” from the baby powder situation.

J&J’s announcement Friday comes just days after General Electric said that it plans to split into three separate companies.

It also follows similar moves by other large health care firms who sought to narrow their focus. Rival drugmaker Pfizer Inc. spun off its consumer health product business in 2019 to help create a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline.

Another drugmaker, Merck & Co. Inc., slimmed down in June with a spinoff that combined its Organon women’s health unit with its businesses selling biosimilars, or near-copies of pricey biologic drugs, and off-patent former blockbusters like respiratory drugs Singulair and Nasonex.

Shares of New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson climbed more than 3% before the market opened. The company has been a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1997.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Johnson & Johnson Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

How RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Will Help Customers

3 Ways To Travel Cheap This Winter

Retail Inflation Rise to 4.48 Per Cent In October Reversing Three Months Of Ease

Rupee Spikes 7 Paise To Close At 74.45 Against Dollar On Friday

Ruchir Sharma Set To Leave Morgan Stanley After A 25-Year Run

Tata Consumer Acquires Ready-To-Eat Tata SmartFoodz Business For Rs 395 Crore

Stay Healthy With Wellness Programmes Under Health Insurance Policies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Business

Q2 Results: Abbott India Net Profit Up 6%, APM Terminals Pipavav Profit Dips 13%

Q2 Results: Abbott India Net Profit Up 6%, APM Terminals Pipavav Profit Dips 13%

Myntra Appoints Nandita Sinha As CEO

Myntra Appoints Nandita Sinha As CEO

Zee Entertainment Posts Rs 266.08 Crore Net Profit In Q2. Brokerage Houses Give ‘Buy’ Call

Zee Entertainment Posts Rs 266.08 Crore Net Profit In Q2. Brokerage Houses Give ‘Buy’ Call

Family Charters - A Welcome Step Up In The Governance Of Family Businesses And Wealth

Family Charters - A Welcome Step Up In The Governance Of Family Businesses And Wealth

Read More from Outlook

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

S.K. Singh / The New India story is all about youngsters with new ideas and fire in their belly launching startups and creating wealth that is inclusive.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Jayanta Oinam / Ravi Shastri also endorsed split captaincy for the Indian national cricket team, saying 'it will reduce the pressure on the individual.'

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Naseer Ganai / Ikkjutt Jammu, a Jammu city-based far-right group which is seen closer to the BJP, describes it as a conspiracy by the BJP to turn J&K into an Islamic State.

Advertisement