Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Jio said the smartphone would be made available across the country at Reliance Retail's extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Alternatively, customers can register their interest on jio.com/next or via WhatsApp.

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Trending

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T19:36:47+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh
Saptaparno Ghosh

Saptaparno Ghosh

More stories from Saptaparno Ghosh
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 7:36 pm

Telecom operator RelianceJio's much-awaited affordable smartphone, JioPhone Next would be available in stores from Diwali, the company announced on Friday. The smartphone which is indigenously manufactured would be available for an upfront payment of Rs 6,499. The smartphone was created in collaboration with Google. 

Financing Option

The smartphone can be purchased from anywhere in the world for an entry price of Rs 1,999. The remainder can be paid in easy monthly instalments of 18 to 24 months. Prices would vary as per the plan being availed. The processing fee for financing the transaction is Rs 501. 

The most affordable instalment plan in the catalogue is at Rs 350/month for 24 months and Rs 300/month for 18 months. The most expensive plan offering 2.5 GB daily internet along with unlimited voice calling is available at a monthly payment of Rs 550 for 18 months and Rs 600 for 24 months respectively. 

How to buy?

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Reliance says the smartphone would be made available across the country at Reliance Retail's extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Alternatively, customers can register their interest on jio.com/next or via WhatsApp. Upon receiving confirmation, customers would be required to physically collect their phones from a designated JioMart retailer.

Technical Specifications

On October 25, the telecom operator premiered a video unveiling the JioPhone Next. 

The introductory video stated that the phone would be powered by an optimised version of Android, which will be called PragritiOS. The operating system would be powered by Android. Further, the processing chip of the smartphone has been engineered by the North American chip maker, Qualcomm. 

The smartphone would have a built-in translate feature. It would allow the user to speak in one language whilst the phone would translate it into another language as per the requirement. 

Further, the phone would be enabled with a built-in read-aloud function. The smartphone would be able to read back the content from any app open on the screen. 

The video further informed that JioPhone Next users would be able to avail all content available across Jio libraries. 

Tags

Saptaparno Ghosh Jio Phone Next Reliance Jio Qualcomm Google Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

Rupee Rose 4 Paise To Close At 74.88 Against Dollar On Thursday. Here's Why

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement