JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Telecom operator RelianceJio's much-awaited affordable smartphone, JioPhone Next would be available in stores from Diwali, the company announced on Friday. The smartphone which is indigenously manufactured would be available for an upfront payment of Rs 6,499. The smartphone was created in collaboration with Google.

Financing Option

The smartphone can be purchased from anywhere in the world for an entry price of Rs 1,999. The remainder can be paid in easy monthly instalments of 18 to 24 months. Prices would vary as per the plan being availed. The processing fee for financing the transaction is Rs 501.

The most affordable instalment plan in the catalogue is at Rs 350/month for 24 months and Rs 300/month for 18 months. The most expensive plan offering 2.5 GB daily internet along with unlimited voice calling is available at a monthly payment of Rs 550 for 18 months and Rs 600 for 24 months respectively.

How to buy?

Reliance says the smartphone would be made available across the country at Reliance Retail's extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Alternatively, customers can register their interest on jio.com/next or via WhatsApp. Upon receiving confirmation, customers would be required to physically collect their phones from a designated JioMart retailer.

Technical Specifications

On October 25, the telecom operator premiered a video unveiling the JioPhone Next.

The introductory video stated that the phone would be powered by an optimised version of Android, which will be called PragritiOS. The operating system would be powered by Android. Further, the processing chip of the smartphone has been engineered by the North American chip maker, Qualcomm.

The smartphone would have a built-in translate feature. It would allow the user to speak in one language whilst the phone would translate it into another language as per the requirement.

Further, the phone would be enabled with a built-in read-aloud function. The smartphone would be able to read back the content from any app open on the screen.

The video further informed that JioPhone Next users would be able to avail all content available across Jio libraries.