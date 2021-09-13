Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

The airline said in a statement that its international flights will be resumed by the second half of 2022, adding that the procedure to reviving the grounded carrier in the pipeline.

Trending

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T12:51:30+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 12:51 pm

Jet Airways is all geared up to resume its domestic operations with its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by the first quarter of 2022, the company said today.

The airline said in a statement that its international flights will be resumed by the second half of 2022, adding that the procedure to reviving the grounded carrier in ithe pipeline. The existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is already under process for revalidation.

“Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium,” UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways was quoted by NDTV as saying.

“It is the first time in the history of Aviation that an airline grounded for more than 2 years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey,” Jalan added.

Related Stories

Jet Airways Likely To Resume Operations In 2021

The struggling-airline was forced to halt its all flights in April 2019 due to mounting debt. The carrier is working closely with establishment and airport authorities on slot allotment, necessary airport transportation, and night parking.

Earlier in June, National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved Jet Airways' revival plan. All the lenders, said the airline, will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms

Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS?

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Mental Uprising

The Mental Uprising

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/