Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Jet Airways is all geared up to resume its domestic operations with its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by the first quarter of 2022, the company said today.

The airline said in a statement that its international flights will be resumed by the second half of 2022, adding that the procedure to reviving the grounded carrier in ithe pipeline. The existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is already under process for revalidation.

“Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium,” UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways was quoted by NDTV as saying.

“It is the first time in the history of Aviation that an airline grounded for more than 2 years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey,” Jalan added.

The struggling-airline was forced to halt its all flights in April 2019 due to mounting debt. The carrier is working closely with establishment and airport authorities on slot allotment, necessary airport transportation, and night parking.

Earlier in June, National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved Jet Airways' revival plan. All the lenders, said the airline, will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.