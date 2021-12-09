Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

ITC Stocks Rise Over News Of Company Hosting 'Analysts Day' Next Week

Sources informed business news channel CNBC TV18 that ITC could offer more clarity on a probable demerger and separate listing of its varied business verticals.

ITC Stocks Rise Over News Of Company Hosting 'Analysts Day' Next Week

Trending

ITC Stocks Rise Over News Of Company Hosting 'Analysts Day' Next Week
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T16:23:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 4:23 pm

Shares of ITC Limited rose more than 5 per cent after the consumer goods company on Thursday informed investors about conducting 'Institutional Investors and Finance Analysts Day' on December 14. 

The company's stock closed 4.60 per cent higher at Rs 235.30 on the BSE. On the NSE, it closed 4.91 per higher at Rs 236.00.

The stock had scaled an intra-day high of Rs 236.50 on the BSE, which is a 5.13 per cent rise over its previous close. 

Sources have informed business news channel, CNBC-TV18 that the meeting could potentially provide more clarity on demerger and distinctive listing of the conglomerate's FMCG, technology and agri-businesses. 

ITC is now operating multiple business verticals which include fast-moving consumer goods, stationery, cigarettes & tobacco, luxury hotels and agri-business.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The nature of these verticals is very distinct. While the fast-moving consumer goods include its packaged food product brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast Yipee! and Bingo! along with its stationary line-up Classmate.

The company's FMCG, cigarettes and stationery verticals have been able to offset the impact bought forth by the pandemic, the same has not been true for its hotel business. Operations of the latter have been affected by covid-related restrictions. 

In the September-end quarter, its FMCG vertical recorded a 23 per cent rise in revenues compared to the second quarter, last year. Its cigarette business recorded a 10.3 increase in net revenues during the same period and the Paperboards, Paper and Packaging segment registered a 25 per cent spike in revenues. 

Its Hotel business too witnessed a more than threefold rise in revenues at Rs 311 crore on a year-over-year basis. However, this was also because, during the comparable period, the business was struggling because of covid-related restrictions on travel and tourism. 

The company's overall revenue rose 11.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 13,356.15 crore in the September-end quarter. Profit after taxes rose 13.7 per cent year-over-year to Rs 3,697.18 crore whilst earnings per share stood at Rs 3/share in the second quarter. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team ITC Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Regulation Should Be Made To Monitor Crypto Rather Than Banning It, Says CII

Regulation Should Be Made To Monitor Crypto Rather Than Banning It, Says CII

Bajaj Electricals Planning To Rearrange Power Transmission, Power Distribution Businesses Into Standalone Entities

ITC, L&T, Asian Paints Share Among Top Gainers As Sensex Closes 157 Points Higher

Karur Vysya Bank Shares Rose 4% Over Cut In Lending Rate. Should You Buy?

Decline In Returns From Debt Funds; What Should An Existing Investor Do?

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Sensex Starts On Choppy Note. RIL, Asian Paints, Infosys, HDFC Among Top Gainers

Sensex Starts On Choppy Note. RIL, Asian Paints, Infosys, HDFC Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Fall; Shaktikanta Das Says Cyber Frauds Key Obstacle For CBDCs

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Fall; Shaktikanta Das Says Cyber Frauds Key Obstacle For CBDCs

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Penny Stocks Jumped More Than 1000% In One Year

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Penny Stocks Jumped More Than 1000% In One Year

Read More from Outlook

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Advertisement