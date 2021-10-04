Internet Sparks A Memefest As #FacebookDown Trends

Netizens sparked a post-dinner meme-fest on Monday as social media giant Facebook along with its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp experienced an outage that lasted longer than an hour.
The trio took to rival micro-blogging website Twitter to confirm the outage.
Continuing to work on iMessage, we compiled some of the hilarious memes we came across on Twitter. Enjoy!
1. We are all together in this!
#facebookdown #instagramdown— @Nitesh meena (@Its_nitesh_45) October 4, 2021
Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issues with Facebook and Instagram, whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/IbdoIjmzdK pic.twitter.com/0lTaB265dP
2. Rubbing salt into fresh wounds?
That's enough to define...— Shahbaz Jadoon (@SJadoonOfficial) October 4, 2021
Legendary Award Twitter... #Whatsapp #WhatsappDown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/1NYZutZ2Vv
3. Bow to the king!
Can We Just Agree That Twitter Is King Of Social Media @Twitter #WhatsApp #WhatsappDown#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/I4vfeZYlG2
— Nitin Verma (@NitinVe85938825) October 4, 2021
4. Tweeps!
Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #serverdown pic.twitter.com/AHC8GUkRKQ— MuscleSquadron (@muscle_squadron) October 4, 2021
5. Guess who's having a field day?
Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash.#WhatsApp #instagramdown #Facebookdown pic.twitter.com/fE6Bo5pX6q— Yaseen Khan (@yaseen_khan81) October 4, 2021
6. The last man standing!
Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down now...
Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down now...
Twitter people are like..#facebookdown #WhatsApp #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Ww9lZy6Dbw— Vijay (@iTz_Vijay_45) October 4, 2021
7. We feel you!
Down and Down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/veujChqBA7— Devansh// (@low_da_lehsun) October 4, 2021
8. We too ran like this!
People coming on Twitter to check what happened to whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ySxyINM6aV— Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) October 4, 2021
9. I restarted my router!
2 min silence for those who thought their internet was down— Kashif Ali Mahdi (@kashif264460) October 4, 2021
#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/r23GdSXACK
#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/r23GdSXACK
10. Sad reactions only!
Facebook and Instagram down.
Facebook and Instagram down.
Instagram influencers right now:#facebookdown #WhatsApp #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Mm0GXavSVe— Interesting Name (@asl_tweets) October 4, 2021