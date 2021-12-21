Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Institutional Investment In Real Estate To Fall 20% Viz $4 Billion In 2021: Report

Institutional investments managed to cross the USD 5 billion mark in 2020 due to large portfolio deals worth USD 3.2 billion during the last quarter of the year.

Institutional Investment In Real Estate To Fall 20% Viz $4 Billion In 2021: Report

Trending

Institutional Investment In Real Estate To Fall 20% Viz $4 Billion In 2021: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T16:08:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 4:08 pm

Institutional investments in real estate may fall 20 per cent to USD 4 billion during this calendar year because of a higher inflow of funds in 2020, according to property consultant JLL India.

During the January-September period, the institutional investment rose to USD 2,977 million from USD 1,534 million in the year-ago period.

"Unless some large portfolio deals are not inked at the end of the year, annual investments are expected to be in the USD 3.8-4 billion range in 2021," JLL said in a statement.

Institutional investments managed to cross the USD 5 billion mark in 2020 due to large portfolio deals worth USD 3.2 billion during the last quarter of the year.

"However, 2021 witnessed more broad-based recovery with 31 deals during the first nine months as against 19 deals during the same period of 2020," it noted.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

On the outlook for the next year, JLL India expects investments to cross USD 5 billion mark, which was witnessed by the Indian real estate annually during the 2017-2020 period.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. It also includes anchor investors in REITs.

"Investors, apart from the office sector, also allocated fresh capital in the residential segment, which staged a smart recovery, while warehousing and data centres continued to attract investments," JLL India said.

The retail sector witnessed capital commitments through investment platforms that remain bullish on its growth prospects, it added.

Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL, said, "The performance of institutional investments in the Indian real estate during 2021 can be summed up in one theme – 'increasing immunity to uncertainty'."

The Indian economy is expected to gain further strength and broad-based investment growth on the back of a low-interest environment, continued monetary stimulus, improving revenue visibility across asset classes, and inclusive growth policy, she added.

Listing of REITs, distressed opportunities, asset diversification, high growth data centre, and logistics segments will drive the investment momentum in 2022, Dhir said.

Tags

PTI real estate, supertech, business Investments Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

HCL Tech, Wipro, Titan, Tata Steel Share Surge As Sensex Ends 497 Points Higher

HCL Tech, Wipro, Titan, Tata Steel Share Surge As Sensex Ends 497 Points Higher

Global Investors Spent $30 Billion To Get A Piece Of The Crypto Pie

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO

JSW Cement Shares Jump Over 3% After SBI Acquires Minority Stake For Rs 100 Crore

MapmyIndia Shares Make Stellar Debut, List At 53% Premium. Read What Experts Say

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, NTCP, Titan Share Rises As Sensex Jumps Over 600 Points

Bitcoin Below Psychological Mark of $47,000, Shiba Inu On Upward Journey

CMS Info Systems Bags Rs 330 Crore Funding Ahead of IPO. Should You Subscribe?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Business

These 10 Stocks Investors Must Watch For Gains In Today’s Trading Session

These 10 Stocks Investors Must Watch For Gains In Today’s Trading Session

From Jan 1, You Won't Need Your Debit Or Credit Card To Shop Online

From Jan 1, You Won't Need Your Debit Or Credit Card To Shop Online

Minors Can Invest In Equities, But Should They? Top Three Factors To Consider

Minors Can Invest In Equities, But Should They? Top Three Factors To Consider

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Level Vs Pakistan 5-5

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Level Vs Pakistan 5-5

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement