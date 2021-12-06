Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Inox Wind Subsidiary Proposes To Raise Funds Worth Rs 500 Crore Via IPO

Inox Wind mentioned that the proposed initial public offering would be for equity shares of the subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Inox Wind Subsidiary Proposes To Raise Funds Worth Rs 500 Crore Via IPO

Trending

Inox Wind Subsidiary Proposes To Raise Funds Worth Rs 500 Crore Via IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T16:46:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 4:46 pm

Inox Wind on Monday said its board of directors have put forth a proposal for raising funds worth Rs 500 crores via an initial public offer of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited. Inox Wind stated that the proposed initial public offering would be for equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each of the subsidiary itself.

The company informed the transaction would be subject to receipt of requisite approvals from shareholders, market and other necessary considerations. 

"Board of Directors of the Company’s material subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited in their meeting held today...approved fundraising, subject to receipt of requisite approvals including the approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations, by way of an initial public offer of its Equity Shares comprising of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 500 Crore (“Fresh Issue”) and/ or an offer of sale of Equity Shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company," the company stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay stock exchange.

Energy solutions provider  Inox Wind deals in independent power parts like blades, tubular towers, nacelles, among others. It claims to be a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. 

The country is garnering sizeable interest in renewable energy. This follows the ambitious targets announced for the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 Summit early in November. He had outlined that India would be achieving its net zero emissions target by 2070. Additionally, India will try to increase its low-carbon power capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and meet 50 per cent of its total energy requirements by 2030.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

At the time of publishing, the company's stock closed 5.88 per cent lower at Rs 137.70 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed 6.15 per cent higher at Rs 136.60. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Inox Wind IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles From January 2022

Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles From January 2022

Govt Says It Has No Plans To Boost The Cryptocurrency Sector

After Hitting 10% Upper Circuit On Friday, IEX Shares Fell Today. Should You Buy?

Zee Ent Shares Jumps 22% In 2 Weeks, Hits 52-Week High. Here Are All Key Details

Shriram Properties IPO To Open On December 8. Check All The Key Details

Anand Rathi IPO Subscribed 3.83 Times On Day 3. Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Alibaba Appoints New CFO, Reshuffles E-Commerce Businesses

MapMyIndia IPO To Open On Dec 9. Should You Subscribe? Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Infosys Among Top Losers

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Infosys Among Top Losers

Metaverse: The Rise of The Unique Technology And What It Holds For Future

Metaverse: The Rise of The Unique Technology And What It Holds For Future

Bitcoin Recovers After Last Week’s Fall, Hackers Steal $196 Million From Bitmart Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin Recovers After Last Week’s Fall, Hackers Steal $196 Million From Bitmart Crypto Exchange

Stocks To Buy Today: Tech Mahindra, SBI, DCB Bank, More Could Give Gains

Stocks To Buy Today: Tech Mahindra, SBI, DCB Bank, More Could Give Gains

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement