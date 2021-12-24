Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Infosys Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 8 Lakh Crore For First Time

At the day's highest level, Infosys touched market capitalisation of Rs 8.04 lakh crore surpassing the market capitalization of HDFC Bank.

Trending

Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:34 pm

Infosys' market capitalisation briefly moved above Rs 8 lakh crore-mark during the trading session on Friday surpassing HDFC Bank to become the country's third most valuable firm after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. Infosys shares rose as much as 3 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,913 on the BSE.

At the day's highest level, Infosys touched market capitalisation of Rs 8.04 lakh crore surpassing the market capitalisation of the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, data from BSE showed.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries with market capitalisation of Rs 16 lakh crore is the country's most valuables firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services' market value of 13.57 lakh crore.

IT shares have outperformed the benchmark indices in the current calendar year on the back of growing demand for digitisation as many offices have asked their employees to work from home amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The IT index on the National Stock Exchange has so far this year jumped more than 50 per cent.

In the quarter ended September 2021, Infosys had reported net profit of Rs 5,421 crore, up 11.88 per cent year-on-year, on a consolidated basis and raised its annual revenue guidance growth to 16.5-17.5 per cent from its earlier estimate of 14-16 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 29,602 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 24,570 crore, marking a growth of 20.48 per cent year-on-year.

Infosys registered deal wins worth $2.15 billion in the July-September quarter as it secured contracts from global businesses willing to expand their digital services amid the pandemic. Its revenue from digital business came in at 56.1 per cent of total revenues.

Bangalore-based Infosys is currently the second largest information technology company in the country after Tata Consultancy Services. Its third quarter results are expected on January 12, 2022.

Infosys shares ended 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,863.65, outperforming the Sensex which fell 0.33 per cent.

