Industrial Production Increases 1.4% In November

Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
In November 2021, the mining output climbed five per cent, and power generation increased 2.1 per cent.

2022-01-12T17:56:57+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 5:56 pm

India's industrial production rose 1.4 per cent in November 2021, according to official data released on Wednesday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in November last year.

In November 2021, the mining output climbed five per cent, and power generation increased 2.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted by 1.6 per cent in November 2020.

During April-November this fiscal, the IIP grew 17.4 per cent against a 15.3 per cent contraction in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Industrial Growth Index for Industrial Production (IIP)
