Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Services Sector Activity Records 3-month Low In December

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 58.1 in November to a three-month low of 55.5 in December.

India's Services Sector Activity Records 3-month Low In December

Trending

India's Services Sector Activity Records 3-month Low In December
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T12:15:05+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:15 pm

India's services sector activity moderated in December as business activity and sales rose at a softer pace, while price pressures and the possibility of new waves of Covid-19 affected business sentiment, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 58.1 in November to a three-month low of 55.5 in December. The rates of expansion moderated but were nevertheless "marked" by historical standards, the survey said.

For the fifth straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"2021 was another bumpy year for service providers, and growth took a modest step back in December. Still, the latest readings pointed to robust increases in sales and business activity compared to the survey trend," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

Moreover, owing to the buoyant performances seen in October and November, the average growth rate for output over the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22 was the strongest since the three months to March 2011, Lima noted.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Underlying data suggested that the latest increase in new orders was centred on the domestic market, as new business from abroad fell further. The deterioration in international demand was linked to Covid-19 restrictions, particularly around travelling.

On the employment front, the December data showed renewed job shedding in the service economy, but the rate of contraction was only slight. Firms generally suggested that employment levels were sufficient to cope with current workloads.

"Uncertainty surrounding the outlook, and a general lack of pressure on capacity, led to a renewed fall in employment during December. That said, the decline was marginal, and a recovery is expected this year should demand for services remain favourable," Lima said.

Business confidence strengthened during December to a four-month high, but sentiment remained subdued in the context of historical data.

Some firms foresee further improvements in demand and expect marketing efforts to bear fruit. Others were concerned that the recovery could be dampened by price pressures and potential new waves of Covid-19. 

Encouragingly, inflationary pressures in the service economy showed signs of abating at the end of 2021, as both input costs and output charges rose at the slowest rates in three months, Lima said.

The Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- slipped from 59.2 in November to 56.4 in December, but remained above its long-run average of 53.9, as both manufacturing production and services activity rose at slower, albeit historically strong, rates.

December data pointed to a broad-based decline in employment at goods producers and service providers. At the composite level, jobs decreased for the first time in four months.

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Tags

Press Trust of India India Services Sector Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Hughes Communications, Bharti Airtel Join Hands To Offer Satellite Broadband Services

States Debt-funds Cost Soars by 11 Bps, Crosses 7.16%

Sensex Surges Over 400 Points, Nifty Above 17,900 Led By Banking Shares

Bajaj Finance Surges 4% After Strong December Quarter Business Update

ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF Roll Out Auto ETFs Today

Semiconductor Woes Dampens Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales by 11% in December

Distributor Association Ends HUL Boycott, But To Continue With Colgate-Palmolive Agitation: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Business

Digital E-Yuan To Be Formally Launched In Beijing Winter Olympics, Bitcoin Flat

Digital E-Yuan To Be Formally Launched In Beijing Winter Olympics, Bitcoin Flat

Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Gain, Reliance, Infosys Decline

Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Gain, Reliance, Infosys Decline

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Do’s And Don’ts of Investing In The Stock Market!

Do’s And Don’ts of Investing In The Stock Market!

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement