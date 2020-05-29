May 29, 2020
Poshan
India's GDP Drops To 3.1% In January-March Quarter, Falls 11-year Low For 2019-20

The GDP for 2019-20 has dropped to an 11-year low of 4.2%, show the data.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2020
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has fallen to 3.1% in the January-March quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest numbers released by the government.

The GDP for 2019-20 has dropped to an 11-year low of 4.2%, show the data.

"In view of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown measures implemented since March 2020, the data flow from the economic entities has been impacted," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

