Friday, Oct 22, 2021
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

Special drawing rights with International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $21 million to reach $19.25 billion in the reporting week. India's reserve position with the IMF rose $6 million to reach $5.23 billion.

2021-10-22T18:50:41+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:50 pm

India's foreign exchange reserves increased $1.49 billion to reach about $641 billion in the week ending October 15, as per RBI data published on Friday. RBI said the rise can be attributed to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs) - which is a major component of overall reserves. 

Gold reserves spiked by $557 million to reach approx $38.58 billion in the same time period. 

In the previous week ended October 8, the reserves had increased by about $2.04 billion to $639.52 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $642.45 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

As per the data, foreign currency assets rose by $950 million to approx $577.95 billion. The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves. 

Special drawing rights with International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $21 million to reach $19.25 billion in the reporting week. India's reserve position with the IMF rose $6 million to reach $5.23 billion. 

(With inputs from PTI)

