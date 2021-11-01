Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Total merchandise imports in October, however, rose 62.5 per cent to $55.37 billion.

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Trending

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T20:48:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:48 pm

India's merchandise exports in October rose approx 42.3 per cent on a year-over-year basis to touch $35.47 billion, as per preliminary trade data revealed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Total merchandise imports in October, however, rose 62.5 per cent to $55.37 billion.

The trade deficit in the month of October widened to $19.9 billion compared to $9.15 billion, recorded in October 2020.

Additionally, the ministry stated that the country's merchandise exports for the April-October 2021 stood at $232.58 billion, an increase of 54.5 per cent over $150.53 billion recorded in the comparable period last year. Trade deficit stood for April-October 2021 more than doubled on a year-over-year basis at $98.71 billion. It was $34.85 billion in April-October 2020. 

Non-petroleum exports in October 2021 registered a positive growth of 29.6 per cent at $30.27 billion compared to $23.5 billion recorded in October 2020.  Non-petroleum imports grew 45.8 per cent at $40.94 billion on a year-over-year basis. 

The ministry informed that the top ten major groups cumulatively accounted for  81.62 per cent of all exports. These include engineering goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups Handloom Products, Plastic And Linoleum, Marine Products and RMG Of All Textiles.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Tags

Outlook Business Team Trade Indian Trade and Exports Exports Imports Trade Deficit Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri Arrested In Delhi Loan Scam Case: Report

With Tax Revenue, Capex, And Manufacturing Activity On The Rise, Is The Indian Economy Firing On All Cylinders?

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Tata Motors' Sales Up 30% YoY In October To 67,829

Oberoi Realty Sells Flats Worth Rs 787 Crore In New Mumbai Tower

Mahindra & Mahindra's Total Sales In October Falls Nearly 6% To 41,908

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Business

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In October Fall About 24.2% YoY As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In October Fall About 24.2% YoY As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production

Government Poised To Comfortably Meet GST Budget Target Of Rs 1 Trillion For 2021-22

Government Poised To Comfortably Meet GST Budget Target Of Rs 1 Trillion For 2021-22

Downward Manipulation In Rates Fuels Bubbles In Asset Markets, Says Thorsten Polleit

Downward Manipulation In Rates Fuels Bubbles In Asset Markets, Says Thorsten Polleit

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

Read More from Outlook

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Outlook Web Desk / The apex Court’s ruling has come, following Calcutta High Court’s order to ban firecrackers during the festivals.

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Outlook Web Desk / Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following repeated objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Buttler-Morgan In Recovery Mode

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Buttler-Morgan In Recovery Mode

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement